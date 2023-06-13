The Pontotoc County Juneteenth day will be this Saturday, June 17 with the line up of the parade beginning at 8 a.m. and the parade stepping off down Main Street at 10 a.m. featuring grand Marshall Stan Allen and the festival will officially begin at the First Choice Pavilion.
The committee will be accepting parade entries through June 15th. Parade entry is free. Rules apply.
For more information contact: pontotocjuneteenth@gmail.com or visit our facebook page https://www.facebook.com/PontotocJuneteenth.
The theme for this year is Lifting as we Climb with a full slate of activities on tap for the day. Volunteers are needed to man the children’s games. All volunteers need to meet at the pavilion at 5 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday. Vendors who wish to set up Friday may do so at 5 p.m. at the pavilion.
The festival will begin with scripture, prayer, a presentation of the flags, the Negro National Anthem and Black Pledge of Allegiance. The Emancipation Proclamation and General Order #3 will be read during one of our entertainment transitions in keeping with the tradition of Juneteenth Celebrations. There will be a display representing the more than 7,000 enslaved people living in Pontotoc County at the time of the 1863 census along with other related history.
The entertainment and schedule for the day is as follows:
Gospel Hour: 11:00-12:00
11:00 - The Gospel Truelights
11:45 - The Golden Wings Quartet
12:30 - Monty J. & The Element
1:15 - BreJayne
2:00 - Jay R. Green Live with the Smack Band
3:00 - PC Band
4:30 - Cassie Bonner
There are also free contests in the day with registration from 10:45-12 noon. They include:
Rise and Fly Spades Tournament
Scavenger Hunt
Culture Tags Relay
Teen TikTok Dance Off
Couples Two-Step Dance Off
Other activities that will thrill your children’s heart includes:
Kiddie Korner (Free food, beverages, and treats while supplies last from select vendors) **Children 12 years of age and younger must be accompanied by an adult at all times and must leave the venue only with items they arrive with, win during game play, or are given by the committee and other vendors during their visit.**
Arts and crafts
Bouncers
Water Play
Puppetry
Games and prizes
"Bill Pickett's Rodeo Ride" Pony Carousel ($5.00)
"Stagecoach Mary's Delivery Service" Pony Cart ($5.00)
"Underground Railroad Express" Kiddie Train ($5.00)
Black Fathers Matter Tribute with a Father-Child dance invitation
There will also be a memorial to the last enslaved people of Pontotoc County, history display, yard games, community art, food and merchandise vendors with a special appearance by Pontotoc County Miss Hospitality Gabby Bell.
After Party at First Choice Gateway Pavilion immediately following the festival with music by DJ Breed.
Juneteenth is hosted by the Pontotoc County Juneteenth Committee
It is sponsored by: City of Pontotoc, First Choice Bank, Renasant Bank, Walmart Store 164, Pontotoc Electric Power Association, Eastside Wine and Spirits and Auto Acceptance. The committee is accepting in-kind donations with donors mentioned on stage during giveaways. Pontotoc Juneteenth is a 501c3 public charity with donations being tax deductible.
President of the committee Danielle Williams gave some more specifics to the day that you don’t want to miss.
“We want it to be a day of prayer, history, tradition, fellowship, fun, and displays of appreciation for the sacrifices our ancestors made so that we could live as free men and women in this country after 400+ years of captivity,” she said.
“Water activities will be available, so parents are encouraged to dress their children for that purpose. We'll also have face painting, crafts, and games for the children to win candy and other prizes.
“For the adults, we will have our second annual Juneteenth Spades Tournament. This year we will use rise and fly rules. There will be tables for deuces wild, chess, dominoes, etc. available, but these will be for side entertainment throughout the festival and not eligible for prizes.”
In addition to this there will be several "giant" outdoor games around the venue for every one to enjoy, “such as Sorry, BananaGrams, Jenga, and Connect 4. We are asking that parents of children 12 years and younger accompany their children as they use the equipment, etc. being provided to prevent damages to Committee property and rentals and prevent unwanted injuries.
“We also want to remind parents that children should only leave with items they come to the festival with, are given by vendors or members of the committee, or won playing games for prizes. We will also have a Culture Tags Faceoff, a couple's two-step contest, a Teen Tik Tok Dance Off, and a scavenger hunt. Prizes will be given for each of these activities. Signups for each are open on Facebook and can be done the morning of the festival at the registration table or at vendor early setup on Friday night beginning at 5:00 PM at the Pavilion.”
William said that there is no fee to enter any contest, but certain rules will apply.
“During a transition period between performers, we are inviting fathers to the dance floor for a ‘Dance With My Father’ session in honor of Father's Day the next day.” After all the performances, “DJ Breed will carry us through the night with a victory party performance from the group One Love.”
Williamson said that children and elderly will have free food and drink options throughout the day, “but there will also be paid vendors at the venue offering items like clothing, jewelry, art, and photography. Some of the items on the menu are funnel cakes, catfish, eggrolls, wings, snow cones, Chicago style hotdogs, soulfood, bbq, and so much more. Pontotoc Juneteenth's goal is to be as authentic to the purpose of the holiday as possible.”
So come out Saturday and enjoy a day of learning history and enjoying time with your family and friends at the Pontotoc County Juneteenth celebration.
