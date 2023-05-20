During a special term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court last week a jury found a Blue Springs man not guilty of fondling a minor, while six defendants in other cases pled guilty to their respective charge and were sentenced.
Following a three day trial a jury returned a not guilty verdict in favor of defendant Cory M. Palmer, 26-years-old, who was charged with fondling a child under the age of 16. According to the indictment the alleged incident occurred between May 18, 2019, and May 20, 2019.
In other court proceedings, defendant Stenson Bernard Conner pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years in prison. Conner was given credit for time served and the balance suspended. Conner was placed on two and a half years of post release supervision, fined $500 and order to pay $75 restitution.
Defendant Austin Edward Jackson pled guilty to possession of tetrahydrocannabinols and was sentenced to serve three years in prison. But with no prior felony conviction, Jackson’s sentence was suspended and he was placed on three years supervision. Jackson was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $150 restitution.
Defendant D'Mitris James Virden pled guilty to aggravated domestic violence and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, which was suspended. Virden was placed on five years post release supervision and fined $1,000.
Stephen Doyle Brown pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years in prison, but with no prior felony conviction the three years were suspended. Brown was placed on three years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $75 restitution.
Defendant Brandin James Bone pled guilty to taking of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to a 10 years suspended prison term. Bone was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $200 restitution. This cause runs consecutively with a sentence he is currently serving.
Defendant Eric Allen Bedford pled guilty to possession of meth with intent and was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison unless he successfully completes three years of intensive supervision/ house arrest. Bedford was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and must pay $75 restitution.
Defendant Charles Lendo Foster was arraigned on May 18. Foster pled not guilty to possession of meth.
