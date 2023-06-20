A few weeks ago NBA great Charles Barley said he’s feeling better after losing 62 pounds in recent months.
Barkley, a college basketball star at Auburn University, is a two-time inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, being inducted in 2006 for his individual career and in 2010 as a member of the “Dream Team.”
"I'm working out. I'm taking my shot once a week," he said in reference to the prescription medication Mounjaro. I’m starting to feel like a human being."
According to information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Mounjaro is used along with diet and exercise to help regulate blood sugar in adults with Type 2 diabetes.
Barkley added that his physician warned him that carrying excessive weight as he ages was not Ideal. Plus Barkley has undergone two hip replacements.
"My doctor told me, she says, 'There's a lot of fat young people. Ain't a lot of fat old people. They're all dead,'" Barkley noted.
For years Barkley has worked as a television analyst on TNT. In the NBA he starred for the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers.
Barkley is out-spoken almost to a fault, but he stands behind his comments. And no one can argue he doesn’t know his basketball.
In the 2019 Final Four college championship between Auburn and Virginia Barkley took exception to a referee’s “no call” on an obvious double dribble violation by a Virginia player in the final five seconds.
“That was a double-turrible no call,” I had expected Barkley to say.
“In the dictionary, the word ‘double dribble’ is located right between ‘double door’ and double Dutch,” Barkley could have said. “My mouth was open double door size when that foul was called. That referee would have been better off calling some double Dutch moves in a jump rope tournament instead of the final four.”
“Let me better explain this with a ‘double negative.’ The referee didn’t see nothing!”
“When I was playing basketball you couldn’t double dribble, double park, or double down. And if you did, you were in double trouble. Tomorrow morning I’m going to have a double order of pancakes.
Charles didn’t say any of that. But the missed call was “turrible,” one of Barkley’s favorite adjectives.
But over the past 20 years Barkley has said a lot— and a lot of it is funny stuff. Such as:
"We better not be doing the Bulls games this year. Bunch of high school kids with $70 million contracts. I hate my mother for having me too soon.”
Right after Peja Stojakovic won the 3-point contest, Charles said, "Kenny said it was going to be an all-international night. I want to know which international brother is going to win the slam dunk contest.”
"Every time I think about changing a diaper, I run a little bit harder and a little bit faster to make sure I can afford a nanny until my daughter's old enough to take care of that herself.”
When asked if he graduated from Auburn, Charles said, "No, but I have a couple people working for me who did.”
On his 17-year old daughter not dating yet: "Thank goodness. I just hope she doesn't start before I go in the Hall of Fame. That way, I won't have to kill anybody before I get inducted.”
On the goal of the '92 Olympic Dream Team when playing Panama in the Tournament of the Americas: "To get the Canal back.
"Hey Stanley, you could be a great player if you learned just two words: I'm full."— Barkley yelling to 300-plus-pound Houston Rockets teammate Stanley Roberts
Here’s my two favorite Barkely quotes.
When his coach at Auburn told him he needed to get in shape, Barkley told him "round is a shape".
Commenting on TV work, Barkely said, "they say the camera puts 10 pounds on you, well I've got about 6 cameras on me right now”.
And Barkley’s a terrible golfer, so he has to have a sense of humor.
