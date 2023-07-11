Last week I told you of the plight of my sister and her family trying to fly to Florida to catch a ship for a vacation in the Bahamas.
Out of the party of 11 people on this trip one was not allowed to board the ship because she was born in Illinois and the state of Illinois issues a certificate of live birth which is not the same as a certified birth certificate.
My sister stayed behind with the non-certified traveler and had to spend the next three days in Palm Beach.
If you are going to get left behind and not make it to the Bahamas I can think of a lot worse places to be.
If you know my sister you know she did not give up easily. As the rest of the group boarded the ship and sailed away, she went to work trying to figure out how to get a certified birth certificate to them.
Every avenue they tried they came up short.
Next was to obtain a passport. They found a place that could make our traveler a passport in one day with her certificate of birth and ID.
The plan was to get the passport, book a flight to the Bahamas and catch up with the group and board the ship for the remainder of the trip.
This would work, except, when they tried to make an appointment to get the passport, they didn’t have an opening for two weeks.
They finally resigned themselves that they would be spending their vacation in Palm Beach. As I said, there are worse fates than being in Palm Beach.
They go off to find a place to stay, as they entered the first recommend hotel they immediately realized at $3,000 per night place was just a little to bougie for them.
They did find a hotel that was more in their price range and enjoyed a private beach with beautiful water with beach side attendants to wait on their every need.
Enjoyed some great restaurants, a day at the spa for pampering, took a tour down Billionaire road and saw Mar a largo.
Turned out to be a fun trip even with all the curves they were throw.
I was anxiously awaiting notices about the return flights. I was watching the news the morning of their return and the news cast was all about delayed flights especially coming into and out of Atlanta.
Amazing enough, all their flights boarded and arrived on time and they made it back home without any delays or problems.
As I plan my vacation with my family, we are all about driving to our destination.
