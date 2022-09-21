I love talking to the grandchildren and hearing some of the things that they will say. Parents need to know that they will tell everything.
Sawyer, my oldest grandchild has made me laugh so many times when we are together.
One night when he was maybe four or five years old, I was trying to get him to go to sleep and he wanted to talk.
He was telling me something that his mom or dad did for him and I made the comment that he had great parents.
His response was “sometimes”.
I asked why only sometimes and he said “sometimes they spank me”. I told him they spank him so he will be a good boy and behave, they were teaching him and wanted him to grow up to be a good boy because they loved him.
His response was “I don’t see how spanking are loving”.
How can you argue with that?
When he was about eight, he was playing soccer. I picked him up from school at Mooreville, brought him to Pontotoc for vision therapy at Dr. Woods office and was taking him home in Mooreville to get his soccer gear and uniform on and was meeting his parents in Fulton for his soccer game.
As we were driving on I-22 toward Mooreville, I looked down at my gas gauge and commented that I was going to need gas soon.
From the back seat, I hear, “there is a gas station on the road to my house”.
I told him I had enough gas to get back home and would get gas later.
When we got off I-22 and turned toward the road to his house. He says, “Nana there is the gas station”.
I again told him that I had enough gas to get back home.
As I passed the gas station, Sawyer, in his eight-year-old wisdom says, “well if you run out of gas, it won't be my fault”.
I almost ran off the road laughing.
At the end of school last year, I picked Sawyer up from School in Mooreville, and was going to pick up my granddaughter, Millie, from her babysitter in Mantachie. As we were coming out of the parking lot the way I know to go to Mantachie was going to take me through a lot of school traffic. I made the comment that I know I could go the other way and avoid the traffic, but I didn’t know how to go the back roads.
Sawyer says, turn right, I know how to go.
I thought I would give it a try, because I could always google it.
As I picked up my phone, Sawyer says, “don’t google it”.
As he directed me to take a couple of turns down these country back roads, I asked if he was sure this was the way to Millie’s babysitter.
He says, “it’s the way to get a haircut”. Sawyer, we are not going to get a haircut, we need to get Millie!
We began to laugh so hard, I was having a hard time driving. Each turn he would say, “yeah, this is right, this is the way to get a haircut.”
“Sawyer, we are not going to get a haircut, we need to get Millie! Do you get a haircut in Mantachie?”
Sawyer’s response was, “I don’t know but this is the way we go”.
I would reach for my phone and he would say, “don’t google it”.
As we got to the road, where I knew where I was, I told Sawyer he did get me where we needed to go.
He sits back in his seat and with a big sigh and says, “I can’t believe you listened to a nine-year-old”.
I think he was relieved that he got me through those back roads and we didn’t get lost and I didn’t have to google it.
Now wherever we go, he will get in the vehicle and will turn my cell phone over and say, “don’t google it, I will tell you where to go”.
Even when I know which roads to take, I let him tell me where to turn.
I love my time with him and can’t wait to hear the next adventures we will take.
