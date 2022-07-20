On his television show host Art Linkletter always said, "Kids do the darndest things."
Art, they still do.
Parents say they love all their kids the same. Yeah right. A man’s wife texted him a picture of shoes in a shoe store.
“Buying shoes for the kids. Which do you like best?”
He answered, “ Probably our daughter.”
A parent asked her son,” Why aren’t you smiling in your school pictures?”
The son said, “Because I’m at school.” “So?” his mom replied.
“Can I see your work ID?” the boy asked. “Ok never mind, I get it,” his mom answered.
A mom texted: “What I thought I would say as a parent: 'You are going to change the world.’ “ What I actually say as a parent: ‘Stop licking the window!’ “
Another mom tweeted: “My kids wanted to know what it’s like to be a mom. So I woke them up at 2 a.m. and told them my sock came off.”
An airline passenger tweeted: “On a flight I once asked the flight attendant to switch my seat as I was sitting next to a screaming baby. Apparently you’re not allowed to do that if it’s your own baby.”
A teenager learning to drive got in the driver’s seat of the car. Her mom got in the back passenger seat on the driver’s side. "Shouldn’t you be sitting up here with me?” “Oh, no, no,” the mom replied. “Ive been waiting for this moment for 16 years.” The mom then started kicking the back of the driver’s seat.
Do you remember how much easier life was before your children learned to tell time?
A mom became alarmed when she couldn’t find her five year old in their play room which was filled with toys. She found the child in the garage trying to crank his dad’s chainsaw.
A woman’s young daughter asked, “Why don’t they have edible tape to help keep your burrito together?” You know kid, there’s hope for you yet.
A mom was at the mall with her four kids when two of them suddenly burst into tears. A random lady walking by asked, “Why are you crying girls?” Their mom replied,” Oh bless you! It’s cute that you think there’s a reason.”
A woman’s child said it’s more sanitary to sneeze into an elbow. “But you should sneeze into your own elbow!” Her mom explained.
When kids are little they fuss if you don’t let them flush the toilet and when they get older you have to remind them to flush.
My children sometimes cried not to have to get in the tub and then always cried because they didn’t want to get out.
Did you ever eat your child’s last piece of chocolate candy and then helped them look for the missing candy?
Did your child ever come home fretting that his or her best friend got reading glasses. “Timmy’s glasses are so cool. I wish I couldn't see so I could get glasses?"
You don’t know the meaning of fear until you hear your two-year old flush the toilet and yell “Bye Bye!”
The best advice ever for new parents: "Never and I mean NEVER make eye contact with a child on the verge of falling asleep. They will sense your excitement and abort mission!”
I don’t know about this new younger generation. Some of them had rather watch other kids with toys on YouTube than actually play with toys.
Have you ever called your child’s name and gotten no answer. Then you open a candy wrapper and you hear “that better now be my Halloween candy!”
Of course if you can live long enough there is time for pay back.
One Friday a woman asked a co-worker why he was so excited about the weekend. “My daughter and her husband moved in their new house and we’re going up to spend the weekend and see the new house.”
“Oh that sounds nice,” she replied.
“I can’t wait,” the man said. “All weekend I’m going to go in and out of the house and leave all the doors open. I’m going to stand in front of the fridge for 15 minutes and stare inside so the refrigerator temperature can reach room temp. The whole time I’m going to keep repeating ‘we got nothing to eat.’ I’m going to take a 30 minute shower morning, noon and night. Going to use five towels when I take a bath. I’m going to leave the mayonnaise out on the kitchen counter. I’m going to take all the twist ties off the bread, rolls and buns and hide them. It’s good and hot so I’m going to put the thermostat on 62 and go outside and watch their electricity meter spin like the Wheel of Fortune. I’m most looking forward to keeping every light in the house on.”
