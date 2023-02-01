Editors note: This is the first of a series of articles on severe weather awareness.
Where would you go if a tornado was predicted to hit in your backyard? Do you know where your nearest shelter is? Do you know how to get there?
Pontotoc is blessed to have storm shelters in practically every community across the county and the supervisors are looking to install at least one more in each district.
Pontotoc County Emergency Management director Allen Bain detailed the places these shelters will be placed if they can get the monies in hand. Also if enough funds can be secured there is talk of putting two storm shelters in each district.
“They are eyeing locations in Reeder Hill for District 1, Friendship for District 2, Hopewell and Cooke for District 3, College Hill and Furrs for District 4, and Hwy 41/Pontocola for District 5. All specifics will be nailed down at a later date. We are still awaiting a few quotes just to get an idea on what the project may cost,” Bain noted.
He said the board is not using FEMA or MEMA monies for the project because the specs for using these monies require a bathroom be installed in the shelter. “And it is hard to make sure the water doesn’t freeze in the winter.”
The shelters are in place so that folks can have a place to stay for no more than an hour at a time while the worst of the storm is passing by. Putting more shelters in the county has long been plans of the board and now with some extra monies they hope they can get more places at different locations for people who need a place to run to.
“Severe weather and tornado season is quickly approaching, and we are hoping to stay ahead of the game,” said Bain. “Some may utilize an at home or built in storm shelter. Many have them installed right in their own backyards.”
Bain said that for the people that don’t have personal shelters, the community shelters are very easy to locate. If there is one thing the devastating tornado of 2001 taught the residents of Pontotoc County it was that you must have shelter in the storm. And because of those harsh winds Pontotoc kicked into high gear providing for and building shelters at a fast pace. Today there are 39 public shelters across the county including a major shelters at both county school campuses.
“Most have signs on the road pointing you in the right direction, but the easiest way is to call the Emergency Management office and they can provide you with the address to the nearest one to you,” he said, “or look at the list below. Cut it out and post it on your refrigerator to keep it handy for the up coming stormy season.
“Once you have the location of the shelter, bring any family members that may need to know, and drive to the location during the day, so you can find it easier should the need arise,” he noted.
Bain also said that the pre-storm outing to the shelter should include a few things to take note of. “These will include observing the distance you may have to park and walk, should the storm shelter have several other families show up. You may also want to take note of where the door is, how hard it will be to access, and will it be visible at night. All storm shelters should be handicap accessible also. Be sure to plan ahead, because conditions may not be ideal when you are trying to get to the storm shelter.”
Tornado shelters
Algoma - 2 shelters:
Both at 1310 Algoma Road
Ecru - 7 shelters:
Five at 176 Main Street; Two at the park on Central Avenue
Sherman - 7 shelters:
161 6th Ave.; 9 East Lamar Street; 600 Highway 178; 1041 Cr. 292; 213 First Avenue; 49 E. State Street; 26 West Lamar Street
Thaxton - 4 shelters:
2 at 10260 Highway 336; 10632 Highway 336; 10489 Highway 336 (Thaxton Baptist Church)
Toccopola - 2 shelters:
Both located near the fire department at 3100 Toccopola Jct. Rd.
Beckham - 1 shelter:
414 Beckham Road
Hurricane - 1 shelter:
7600 Highway 346
Longview - 1 shelter:
3497 Longview Road
Randolph - 3 shelters:
Two are located at 240 Topsy Road; one at 11800 Hwy. 9 South (Carey Springs Baptist Church)
Troy/Woodland - 2 shelters:
175 Rock Hill Road, 3601 Woodland Road
North Pontotoc School campus on Highway 15 North
South Pontotoc School campus on South Pontotoc Road
In the city the eight shelters are at the following locations:
116 North Main St.
320 Clark St.
206 Hud St.
289 Lake Drive
374 Highway 15 South
472A Vance Street
290 Eighth Street
1814 Highway 15 North
Sign up for weather warnings:
Go on-line to trpdd.com/codered
