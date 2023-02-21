The El Arroyo restaurant in Austin, Texas, is famous for it’s food and the clever messages it posts on its street sign.
Here’s a few of the wittiest El Arroyo messages that I saw posted on the internet. Plus some comments.
—"The fastest land mammal in the world is a toddler who has just been asked, “What’s in your mouth?’
I can think of some other questions which will produce similar fleet feet responses. For example:“Who wants to help me wash dishes?” “Daddy can you help me with my science homework?"
—When this coronavirus is over I still want some of y’all to stay six feet from me.
I’ve discovered that true signs are often the most clever ones.
— My favorite way to shop online is to just yell out what I want and wait for an ad to pop up on my phone
Big brother is indeed watching and listening.
—You are only as pretty as you treat people
That is an explanation of the phrase “you’re pretty bad”
— The first person to hear a parrot speak was probably not okay for several days
Careful, I’ve found that parrots and grandsons most often quote you word for word.
—— Pretty wild that we used to eat cake after someone had blown on it
Those were the days my friend, we thought they’d never end ….da da da da da
—— “You’re on mute” was the most uttered phrase of 2020
But the most used phrase since Adam and Eve is still “what do you wanna eat tonight— I don’t know, what do you want— I don’t care, what do you want— I don’t care either….
— Sorry I’m late, I got here as soon as I wanted to
Which reminds me of the time a highway patrolman told Danny Robbins, “boy I been waiting on you all day.” And Danny replied, “ I got here fast as I could!”
— I never realize how much I swear until I’m in a situation where I can’t
Said basketball coach Bobby Knight never!
— Doctor said you need to listen to your body more. My body said, you’re old, you want queso!
Doctor and patient dialogue is the most critical aspect of one’s health.
—— What I’m wearing is in direct proportion to my belief that I never expected to get out of the car.
I want extra chips with my queso, amigo.
—— You smell great! What hand sanitizer are you wearing?
Dating has gotten so complicated since 2020.
I came up with some sign suggestions I may send to El Arroyo.
—— Do you and your wife flip a coin or do rock/paper/scissors to see who goes back to the car and gets the masks?
—— My hat’s still off to the people who had the foresight to hoard Charmin as early as 2019
—— The morning sickness is gone, but I still get a headache when he gets home from work
—— If he pats my pregnant stomach one more time and ask’s how’s the ole tom-tom, this will definitely be an only child
—— We’re not having a baby until my husband can at least remember the code to turn off the house alarm
—— The Lone Ranger was the first one to say” I wear a mask to protect those closest to me.” Tonto replied, “Kemo sabe (No vaccine)”
Heed the signs! (But do what your wife says)