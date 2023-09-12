Last week the Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Association approved the hiring of Leah Mitchell of Pontotoc as the association’s new director effective October 1, 2023.
June Williamson, president of the chamber board of directors, said that Mitchell’s hiring was approved by the board on Wednesday night, September 6.
Current Pontotoc County Chamber/Main Street Director Beth Waldo was unopposed in her August 8 first primary bid for election as Pontotoc County’s state representative. Waldo is also unopposed in the November 7, 2023, general election.
Williamson said that current Pontotoc Chamber/Main Street employee Beth Grisham has been promoted to special events coordinator.
“We’re very excited about Leah taking the reins at the chamber and we feel that she and Beth are going to make a great team,” Williamson said. “Leah is very familiar with fund-raising efforts in her involvement with the city schools and also with grant writing. She is a very hard worker and I think a perfect fit for the job.”
Mitchell said she is anxious to start her new job.
“I’m super excited about this opportunity and challenge,” Mitchell said. “Beth (Grisham) and I plan on being a good team. We’ve already talked about some plans and we’re looking forward to October and getting started.”
“As director I’m going to be the liason working working for the towns, communities and residents of Pontotoc County,” Mitchell said. “We’re going to carry on with a lot of good projects already in place and continue to be progressive in adding new opportunities.”
“Pontotoc County is a fabulous and unique place to live and work. The schools are wonderful. I hope to be a voice for businesses, commerce and activities which will continue the legacy of making Pontotoc a great place to live and raise a family.”
“We’re going to work to grow the chamber/Main Street memberships and apply for grant monies that will help the residents of Pontotoc County. Chamber memberships are open to businesses and individuals. We want everyone to feel welcome to participate.”
“Changes in life are inevitable, but to keep progressing you need a vision and plans for the future. Can’t wait to get started."
