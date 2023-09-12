13 Leah and Beth 7048.jpg

Beth Grisham (left) is special events coordinator and Leah Mitchell (right) is new chamber director effective Sunday, Oct. 1.

 By DAVID HELMS Pontotoc Progress

Last week the Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Association approved the hiring of Leah Mitchell of Pontotoc as the association’s new director effective October 1, 2023.

