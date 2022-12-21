Santa's sleigh bells won't be the only bells ringing on Christmas Eve 2022.
Randy Lepard, long-time owner of Leps BBQ & Ribs on Highway 6 west, said he's closing his restaurant for good on Christmas Eve night.
A life-long fan of Mississippi State sports, Lepard said some cowbells will be ringing that final night also.
"Gotta go out with a cowbell ringing," said Lepard, who turned 65 in March 2022.
Lepard opened his first BBQ place in Pontotoc in August of 1994.
"Time has gotten away from me," Lepard said. "Twenty-eight years has zoomed by."
"It's time to retire and live on my teacher retirement," said Lepard, who taught industrial arts and career discovery at Verona Jr. High and Plantersveille Jr. High Schools.
Lepard's love for cooking BBQ and ribs goes way back to setting up his grill at the famed "left field lounge" at Mississippi State's Dudy Noble baseball field.
"Always loved to cook and it goes way back to 1985 when we set up down at Mississippi State in the baseball outfield. Will Clark and all those guys were playing. It was the best of times. Jon David (Naugher) had his wagon down there. Loved every minute. Still do."
Lepard has always operated Leps BBQ on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
"I started in a little place there on West Oxford, then moved to Highway 6 and built my current building in 2007 on the old Log Cabin property," Lepard remembered.
"I started the restaurant to supplement my teacher's salary and three days a week was more than enough. Plus we did a lot of catering through the years, especially around holidays."
Lepard said the good times far outweighed the hard work.
"It's been a great life," he said "Lot of great memories. Made a lot of friends and had bunches of great customers. Follow the Dawgs and cook!"
Lepard said he's moving to Perdido Beach Florida.
"Still going to follow the Dawgs and when the hurricanes come through I've got a place in Starkville. Life's a beach!"
