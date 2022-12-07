A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Dear Editor
I am writing this letter to you in hopes that this will reach the members of Pontotoc Electric Power association.
For twelve years I have served on the Board of Directors, so I accept and take blame for my part, which is one ninth of this problem.
The voting process for the Board of Directors has dead members that has been dead for as many as fifty years are receiving ballots to vote and other members are forging their names.
I was the first to ever run for Board of Directors twelve years ago and to my knowledge the voter members have never been purged.
There is a runoff election going on right now and dead people could or could not play a role in who wins.
The voter members roll needs to be purged.
More and more members need to run for the election of Board Member in your district at PEPA. Everyone deserves a fair, equal and legal election, and the right be a candidate.
I worked at PEPA for six years and was blessed to be a Board Member for twelve years, but the voting process needs to be cleaned up.
The members deserve that.
Thank you for your time and hopefully members can get this changed.
Terry H. Oaks
