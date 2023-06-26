From the June 21 Lisa Bryant column: “The staff at the Pontotoc Progress works tirelessly every week to give you the best newspaper they can…” That reminded me of a Pontotoc Progress Letter to the Editor in which Itawamba Community College president Jay Allen wrote: “…thank you for your continuing commitment to education…” I question that commitment.
Managing editor David Helms has repeatedly attacked the credibility of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has decades of education and experience in medicine, unlike Mr. Helms (who wrote that Dr. Fauci is a liar).
Mr. Helms has often written about stories reported by Fox News, even though the Murdoch media has earned a reputation for inaccuracy and recently paid almost $1,000,000,000 because of deliberately lying. Mr. Helms claims Dr. Fauci has no credibility but certainly it is rather the Murdoch media he leans on that has none.
Mr. Helms wrote (11/2/22) that he was proud to be one of the millions of “deplorables” who beat Hillary Clinton in the “…the 2020 presidential election…” -but he failed to mention she got millions more votes and that it was the Electoral College that elected Trump. Also, instead of 2016, the year of the election, he wrote “2020”. A few paragraphs later, he wrote: “After the mid-term election gas prices will soar back up to $5, $6, $7, $8 dollars a gallon.” Economics education disagrees and those prices did not happen. In the same column, Mr. Helms calls COVID-19 vaccine “…highly questionable…” (and did in a 1/11/23 column, also). In another affront to education in this column, Mr. Helms wrote: “Every cent spent by states and the federal government come from your taxpayer dollars.” He failed to mention that Mississippi gets far more in federal tax dollars than it pays in, unlike states like California and New York.
The list of problems like this at the Pontotoc Progress is long. Before the newspaper is described as having a “commitment to education,” CREATE should invest in this property to bring it into the 21st Century and produce a product that earns any compliments like “a commitment to education.”
Chico Harris
Oxford
