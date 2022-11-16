I would like to bring attention to the fact that Pontotoc is not ready for the sale of marijuana, pot stores and the elements that come with the sale of marijuana.
More experiments are needed to analyze the long term effects, dosage and adverse effects.
Medical marijuana remains controversial. A much larger body of legal and scientific research is needed to prove or disprove the effectiveness of medical marijuana.
Opponents of medical marijuana argue that it is too dangerous to use, lacks FDA approval and that various legal drugs make marijuana use unnecessary.
Marijuana leads to: addiction, harder drug use, interferes with fertility, impairs driving ability, injures the lungs, immune system and brain action.
Pharmacists go to school for six to eight years to obtain an advanced degree. These people will be growing and running the post shops will have eight hours training by the health department. By the way, only three people have been hired to organize, set up and oversee the sales for the entire state of Mississippi with the population of 2.96-million people.
When Initiative-65 was passed a clear description of this bill was not stated. Marijuana farms and pot shops were not given to the citizens of Mississippi. The unknowns were too many.
We have two elections coming up, December 13, 2022, will be the county (which includes the county and city residents) and December 15, 2022, vote will be to decide the fate of the medical marijuana in the city limits of Pontotoc. As far as help for the ones in pain, this issue won’t be on the ballot. The race for growing, shops and selling are the questions. More research is needed, more control is needed and more training is needed.
Marijuana, when taken excessively, can increase the risk of short-term memory loss. It can also impair cognitive ability or thinking skills.
The pro says it’s non-addictive. There’s no denying that it can destroy lung tissue if you smoke regularly. Not with the same severity as tobacco does, but it will.
Smoked marijuana has chemical compounds that may cause cancer or carcinogenic effects.
Marijuana carries the risks of abuse and addiction. This is why the “illicit” status of cannabis does not allow the government to accept it.
Marijuana causes cognitive inability, lack of control and co-ordination while “high.” So this state has also caused people to engage in irresponsible driving actions. So this leads to worse car crashes and accidents at work.
Marijuana induces apathy, drowsiness and sadness. It can affect the personality of an individual through prolonged use.
Marijuana is known to induce acute psychosis to the tun of hallucinations, when taken regularly. These may also occur as signs of withdrawal, not to mention extreme fear, anxiety and panic as some the most common side effects.
We have work tirelessly for the last 15 years to make Pontotoc a good place to live, raise a family, work and worship. We want to continue the positive growth.
Vote “no” December 13, 2022, and December 15, 2022.
