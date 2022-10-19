I salute our bands from North Pontotoc, Pontotoc High School and South Pontotoc. At fall contests, they enthusiastically and competently represented Pontotoc County.
Band members endure hours of practicing and performing in the heat and cold and they sacrifice other activities to excel. Directors and assistants do the same.
Band leaders positively influence these young people’s lives. Leaders help develop students’ musicality, character and socialization and they work countless hours before school, after school, on the weekends and in the summer for their band programs. They are totally committed to their schools and students.
As community members we should pray for the band and its leaders, attend concerts, tell those involved we appreciate them, donate to the band program and participate in fund-raisers.
All three bands will be strong contenders at the State Band Competition on October 29. As they go to competition, let’s sound the horns and beat the drums for our band programs!
“Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything.” Plato
Sincerely,
Wanda Waldrop
Pontotoc
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 28. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM CDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
