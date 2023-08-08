A while back a gentleman from Oxford wrote a scathing denunciation of our Editor David Helms which was without justification.
David was accused of calling Dr.Fauci a liar. But no doubt he was simply citing the findings of numerous investigative hearings by Senate and House committees investigating what happened during the Covid debacle and my recollection is enough was found to charge him with treason and crimes against humanity under the Nuremberg laws of 1946 for literally being the person who was responsible for millions of needless deaths by making proven effective treatment for the condition to be struck from the standard of care hospitals were required to go by strictly on his say so.
If we had an administration and justice department that cared about the law he would have been indicted many times over.
He attacked our editor for saying Covid 19 vacines were highly questionable. Maybe our editor happened to be watching when Congressional hearings presented one scientific authority after another presenting their work that was unrefuted by any other authorities that in fact did show all the vaccines were ineffective if not statistically dangerous to most of the public themselves and actually killed many more than were supposedly helped.
These hearings and findings were shown last year….so far back in the news I have to cite them from memory. And it is true none of this was EVER reported in CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS or NBC news despite the fact these authorities were NEVER refuted in the hearings.
Apparently these are the Oxford gentleman’s sources of fact and news….the lying, sold out left wing controlled media. He must not realize Mr.Helms and thousands of others in Pontotoc County now realize we are daily being lied to by these ‘sources’ and we have the good sense to learn what is really going on elsewhere.
Bruce Weatherly
