Last week I drove by a residence in Pontotoc and I saw a young couple in the yard and they were just starting to assemble a swimming pool.
I slowed down in my car.
The woman seemed to be unfolding a pool liner and the man was obviously reading a sheet of instructions. It was a LARGE sheet of instructions (are there any other kind?).
In the few seconds that I drove by staring I could see there was already a problem. The man’s head kept swiveling back and forth from the instruction sheet to the picture on the swimming pool box.
I didn’t need Johnny Carson’s ole friend, Carnac the Magnificent, to read that man’s thoughts. He seemed to be thinking “the pictures on these instructions don’t seem to look anything like the colored picture of the fully assembled pool on the box.”
I then saw the woman sort of shrug her shoulders.
Even from the street I could read her lips as she said, “I don’t know, it’s here somewhere.”
I knew he had just asked her if they had kept their sales receipt to the swimming pool.
I knew, that he knew, that he was already way in over his head— and I’m not talking about the depth of the water in the pool.
You see it was already 9:47 a.m. and this young man knew that the sun was going to set promptly at 7:47 p.m.
Ten hours was definitely not going to be enough time to convert the back yard into a Maui pool side paradise.
I personally had already seen him turn the instruction sheet over seven times. He was still looking looking for the English language version.
It’s not his fault that they sell this pool in Italy, France, Spain and Germany— not to mention it said “made in China” on the box.
Oh yeah, the box also said, “some assembly required.”
Who knew that “some” included skills in carpentry, brick masonry, architecture, concrete, deep sea diver certification and a natural talent for applying a pallet of Flex Seal.
I couldn’t help but look one last time and I saw the woman throw the diving board at her husband.
I guarantee he had just told her, “I told you we should buy them a go-cart and let Mom and Dad get them a pool over at their house. But noooo!”
I know, they’re just trying to do something really nice for their kids.
I was young and stupid once myself.
I bought my son and daughter a swing set once.
The LARGE box said “some assembly required.”
I had a 1 p.m. tee time that Saturday afternoon so Janet and I hit the yard before 8 a.m. We had five hours to do “some” assembly.
It took us an hour to get the box open. We didn’t have anything sharp enough to cut through the clear packing tape. I finally chopped a hole in the box with a dull hoe.
I should have asked her if we had the sales receipt before I found the hoe.
The instruction sheet was five feet wide and six feet long— on two sides. It was two swings, a see-saw, a slide and a glide swing.
The instruction sheet said to first check and see if all the parts were in the box.
There was supposed to be 207 HEX BOLTS, 207 HEX nuts, 414 washers, 207 spacers, 117 screws and a box of Goody’s Headache powders.
Did I mention that the HEX bolts varied in size from four inches down to one and a half inches?
Did I mention I didn’t own an electric drill or any of those fancy attachments? For God’s sake there were no battery powered tools.
We had a hammer, a Phillips head screwdriver, a flat screwdriver that was damaged, a pair of pliers and a half inch open end wrench.
Did I mention that neither myself, nor Janet, had any skills with even the simplest of tools?
The sun set at 7:27 that night. At eight o’clock we had the six legs and cross bar assembled and two swings were hung.
I pulled the car up to the swing set, turned the car lights on dim, sprayed the kids down with OFF and made them swing until until 9:07 p.m.
That next summer a strong storm came through one afternoon. We had one tree in the back yard and the storm blew the tree over and demolished the swing set.
By that time there was fellow out at Bankhead operating a place called Reaganomics Retreat and he sold swing sets.
A nice swing set was $150. I asked him what he’d have to have for one already put together.
He said, “Well, I’ll have to have an extra $25.” I hope he didn’t mind me hugging him.
I framed that cancelled $175 check. It’s still hanging on the wall at the house.
And I hope those kids are enjoying a new pool at their house.
