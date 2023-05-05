With the arrival of May, more Mississippians are boating on numerous rivers and lakes across the state. There is nothing more fun and relaxing than a day at the lake with family and friends. There are dangers if a day on the water is not enjoyed with a measure of responsibility. The United States Coast Guard reported 658 deaths resulting from boating accidents in 2021. Drowning was the cause of 449 of the accidental deaths. Most of the victims were not wearing life jackets.

