With the arrival of May, more Mississippians are boating on numerous rivers and lakes across the state. There is nothing more fun and relaxing than a day at the lake with family and friends. There are dangers if a day on the water is not enjoyed with a measure of responsibility. The United States Coast Guard reported 658 deaths resulting from boating accidents in 2021. Drowning was the cause of 449 of the accidental deaths. Most of the victims were not wearing life jackets.
National Safe Boating Week is designated annually before the Memorial Day holiday to promote safety on the water. National Safe Boating Week runs from May 20, 2023, through May 26, 2023.
The topics promoted during National Safe Boating Week include life jacket use, fire extinguisher use, dangers of boating under the influence, cold water safety, thunderstorm safety, hurricane preparedness, and weather forecasts. This event is made possible by the National Weather Service (NWS), the National Safe Boating Council, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
This column will discuss safe practices that will be highlighted during National Safe Boating Week. The goal is to prevent accidents and deaths on Mississippi’s lakes and rivers. The sources include information from the website safeboatingcampaign.com, U.S. Coast Guard 2021 Recreational Boating Statistics, the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication “Get Boater Safety Training Before Going Out on the Water,” and the May 22, 2019, edition of Farm and Garden Notes.
Boating Safety Tips
The National Safe Boating Council offers the following safety tips to prevent boating accidents.
Wear personal flotation devices (PFDs) – Always wear a properly fitted PFD while on the water, even if you are a strong swimmer. Mississippi law requires all boat passengers to have a wearable lifejacket or personal flotation device available while on the water. In boats that are less than sixteen feet in length, throwable personal flotation devices are not acceptable.
Avoid alcohol while on the water – Alcohol and boating do not mix. It is unlawful to operate a boat on Mississippi public water while under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances.
Follow boating laws –Following these laws can prevent tragedy and costly tickets.
Prepare the boat – The boat should be checked to make sure it is “seaworthy” before leaving the dock. The boat should be properly equipped with working lights, fully charged batteries, an approved fire extinguisher, emergency signals, a working horn, a current boat license, personal flotation devices for each person on board, and plenty of fuel and oil.
Don’t exceed the boat’s weight capacity and occupancy limit. Too many passengers and excessive cargo can cause the boat to capsize.
Check the weather - Check the weather before and during the boating trip. Severe thunderstorms and high winds can develop quickly during the summer months.
Safety operate the boat – Always operate the boat at a safe speed, be courteous to other boaters, avoid larger vessels, stay alert, and designate a person to help look for hazards and dangerous situations.
Stay in contact – It is important to let someone at home or camp know where you will be boating, how long you will be gone, and who is with you. While boating on large lakes and rivers, communication devices including satellite telephones or VHF radios can be helpful in addition to cell phones.
Complete a boating safety course – Mississippi law requires anyone born after June 30,1980 to complete a six-hour boating safety course before operating a boat.
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) will commemorate the first day of National Safe Boating Week by offering a boater safety class in Pontotoc. The course will be taught at the at the Pontotoc County Extension office which is located at 402 C.J. Hardin Jr. Drive. It will be on Saturday, May 20th from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Online registration is required through the following link. https://education.mdwfp.com/web/Event/EventsByCounty?countyName=Pontotoc
Enjoy a fun and safe summer on the water through carefulness and preparation. If you would like to learn more about how to be safe during your outdoor adventures, call the MSU Extension Service office in Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
