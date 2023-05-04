MHV NE Area MeetingFIX.jpg

Attending the MHV NE meeting were from left: Pat Williams, Sally Hope, Angela Coleman, Mary Frances Stepp, Lynda Smith, Ensley Howell, and Maria Galloway.

Several members of the Pontotoc Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers, Inc. (MHV) attended the MHV Northeast Area Spring Meeting and Fashion Revue in Booneville, Mississippi on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The meeting was hosted by the Prentiss County MHV and was held at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Booneville. The Prentiss County MSU Extension Staff assisted in hosting the event.

