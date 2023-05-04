Several members of the Pontotoc Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers, Inc. (MHV) attended the MHV Northeast Area Spring Meeting and Fashion Revue in Booneville, Mississippi on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The meeting was hosted by the Prentiss County MHV and was held at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Booneville. The Prentiss County MSU Extension Staff assisted in hosting the event.
The meeting included a full agenda. After being welcomed by the Prentiss County Chancery Clerk, Bubba Pounds, the meeting was called to order by past MHV State President, Lynda Smith of the Beckham MHV club. Angela Coleman of the Toccopola MHV Club presented the devotional. Musical entertainment was provided by Reese Horton of the Northeast Mississippi Community College group, Campus Country. Two members of the Pontotoc MHV placed first in the Fashion Revue. Mary Frances Stepp of the Toccopola MHV Club placed first in the Suits Category in the Clothing Selection Division. Maria Galloway placed first in the Dresses Category in the Clothing Construction Division. In addition to having two members place in the Northeast Area Fashion Revue, the Pontotoc County MHV Council received the first place award for the Secretary Book for the Northeastern Area. The Secretary Book was prepared by the Pontotoc MHV Council Secretary, Carol Pierson.
The Pontotoc County MHV Council is made up of four area clubs: Algoma, Beckham, Hanging Grapes, and Toccopola. The combined Pontotoc MHV Council is one of the most active groups in Mississippi. Each club chooses community projects each year to work on. This past year these projects have included helping with the downtown Farmer’s Market, Bodock Festival, assisting with 4-H Clubs and activities, making pillowcases for the children’s hospital, helping with classes and events at the Pontotoc Extension Office, helping with Children’s Day and exhibits at the Pontotoc County Fair, and many other projects.
Anyone interested in improving family and community life may form a Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers club. MHV clubs usually have 10 to 20 members who participate in leader training classes, take part in public policy education, and serve as community volunteer leaders. Members may participate in county, area, and state programs. MHV clubs may be traditional young family (under age 35) couples, special interest, lunch and learn, senior citizens, newly retired, and career.
The mission of Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers, Inc. (MHV) is to strengthen families through education and community involvement. Pontotoc County is fortunate to have an active MHV group. The week of April 15 – 19, 2023 was the official Homemaker Volunteer Week nationwide. We hope you took a moment to view the window display at First Choice Insurance in downtown Pontotoc highlighting some of the projects and community involvement activities of this outstanding group. The Pontotoc County Extension Office extends our congratulations and sincere appreciation to the Pontotoc County MHV for their on-going help and support for local Extension programs. If you would like an avenue to meet new people and to be involved in community projects, consider joining the MHV. The MHV is open to both men and women of all ages. For more information, contact the MHV Council President Maria Galloway, the Extension Office at 662-489-3910, any MHV member, or just come and visit with them at a monthly club or council meeting.
