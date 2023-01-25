Whether it is raining or sun shining a place you can go for a days outing and travel anywhere in the world is our Pontotoc County Library. If there is one place many people take for granted until they need a particular book or have to do a research paper it is the library. Pontotoc’s 12,000 square foot facility has serviced the people of this area and beyond since June, 1976.
While communication has changed drastically in the past 47 years, folks still love to have that quiet place to curl up and read. Children enjoy the special section of books written just for them and the space where they can interact with books. And every Wednesday morning they can come and have story time at the library starting at 10 a.m.
Have you checked out the magazine rack lately? It is in short supply because magazine subscriptions continue to increase and there is little money for those types of services. Because of this, you can help buy subscriptions for the library in two ways. First, you can contact the library and see which magazines are needed and donate a full monthly subscription, or you can donate a $1 or more through the Love Your Library campaign and all monies through this will be sued to purchase magazine subscriptions. Magazines are needed for children, teens and adults.
The library has also changed with the times. Ebooks are available for downloading to kindles and play away MP3s are also available for checkout.
If you want that extra special educational opportunity for your younger children pre-loaded launchpads are available for check out. They are called Playaway Launchpads, which is a computer book just for kids. It is geared children who are pre-school age and has eight to ten stories on it. They also have high quality ad-free apps on each device.
The content collection spans the six fundamental learning areas covering English Language Arts, Math, Science, Language Learning, Critical Thinking and Creativity. Each learning experience is theme packed. You can choose from animals, princesses, fantasy and more.
The library has vertical a file which is filled with history from Pontotoc as well as genealogical records.
Once a month you can eat a light lunch and hear interesting authors share at the Lunching With Books program. The next Lunch will be Thursday, February 9.
If you are interested in getting involved in the library, there is a special group called Friends of the Library who come and volunteer their time and efforts to help shelve books, provide interesting articles to view in the glass case and sell the books to help raise monies for the library to offer more services.
The friends meet every second Thursday of the month after the Lunching With Books program.
And if you are looking to pick up good reads for your own bookshelf at a fraction of the cost, check out the sale the friends of the library has going on just to the right of the door when you go in the library.
If you need to use a computer there are several computer stations for young and old alike to do research.
And don’t forget the books! Shelves and shelves of them that can take you anywhere in the world without leaving the room.
