library story5698.jpg

Jennie Pettit is a super volunteer reader who comes and reads to the children every Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. for story time.

 By DAVID HELMS Pontotoc Progress

Whether it is raining or sun shining a place you can go for a days outing and travel anywhere in the world is our Pontotoc County Library. If there is one place many people take for granted until they need a particular book or have to do a research paper it is the library. Pontotoc’s 12,000 square foot facility has serviced the people of this area and beyond since June, 1976.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you