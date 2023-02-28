Getting older is not for sissies.
Some credit that quote to actress Bette Davis. Even if Davis didn’t say it first a lot of folks were probably scared to tell her so.
Some say getting older is all in the mind.
That’s true with me also, plus it's all in my hands, and my left shoulder, and my neck.
There are not enough emus to keep my skin moisturized.
I stopped buying the tiny three ounce size bottle of eye drops. Now I buy it by the two liter bottle and keep it under the bathroom sink. I have a kitchen spray hose attached to it. It improves my aim and saves time.
Getting older has improved my sock choices quite a bit. Wearing one black sock and one blue one makes it much easier to find a matching pair of pants.
If I had my life to live over I would train my dog to find and fetch my belt for me in the mornings. I think Janet moves it at night so I can have a scavenger hunt every morning.
I read a cartoon that said: “Getting older is like visiting an all -you-can-eat Buffett. What should be hot is cold and the buns are bigger than anything else on the menu."
Someone said wrinkles mean you laughed, grey hair means you cared and scars mean you lived. And plastic surgery means you had a 401K.
These days when I tell Janet something I preface it by saying “did I already tell you….” Her response 95% of the time is “I don’t remember.”
These days the reason our downstairs is so cluttered is that we don’t put anything upstairs. We go upstairs once a month and we do “rock, paper, scissors” to see who has to climb up.
Somebody said, “ My joints are stiff.” Willie Nelsen replied, “You’re rolling ‘em too tight.”
I adored watching tv shows and movies that starred the late Betty White. She once said, “ The older you get, the better you get…unless you’re a banana. “
I saw a sign that said, “Live your life and forget your age.” For me, that first part is still a goal and the second part is already an accomplishment. I let the doctor’s office do all the math these days.
There’s an African proverb that says, “When an old man dies, a library burns to the ground.” Janet said, “ A lot of people didn’t return your books to the library a long time ago."
Your secrets are safe with your old friends. They can’t remember them either.
I hear the “Retirement Village People” are touring this summer.
These days when I say “I’ve been around the block a few times” it means I’m looking for the dang Social Security office again.
When asked the secret to their 65 years of marriage, a man’s wife said,” We were born in a time where if something was broke, you fixed it…not throw it away.” Just to be safe I still make it a point not to buy a garbage can I can fit inside.
Janet and I don’t say we’ve been through “thick and thin." It’s more the other way around.”
I say a cartoon recently where a teenager was staring into a glass case. The teen asked, “ Is this some ancient hieroglyphics ?” An older gentleman replied, “ No, it’s the Declaration of Independence written in cursive handwriting.”
It’s true I talk to myself a WHOLE lot these days. It doesn’t mean I’m crazy. I just care less what anyone else has to say.
My daddy gave me one piece of advice about women. “ A woman over fifty won’t wake you in in the middle of the night and ask you what you’re thinking. She doesn’t care what you’re thinking.”
I should have written some of that stuff down he said (and everything that momma told me).
Remember, you’re never too old to hurt yourself trying something new.
Dr. Wood gave me this senility prayer: "God grant me the senility to forget the people I never liked anyway, the good fortune to run into the ones I do, and the eyesight to tell the difference!”
I’m so old the AARP people call every month before they mail my magazine!
I have a friend whose wife said, “With age comes wisdom.” He replied, “Apparently wisdom weighs about 40 pounds.” He gets his stitches out Wednesday.
After my last physical my doctor said, “ Welcome to the Stone Age. You’ve got kidney stones, gall stones and bladder stones, plus a stone bruise.”
Well at least I got that going for me.
