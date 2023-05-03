Engineer Mike Falkner told the Pontotoc Co. Board of Supervisors that they will soon be ready to wrap up the water tower on Magee Drive. "They [health department] have been pulling water samples so we should soon be able to put it into action.”
Falkner asked the board to approve payments for the road projects going on in the county. “In road group one I need you to approve $1,238,075.37 and group two please approve $190,684.40.”
The board approved the payments in two separate motions.
They also approved a $40,992.16 payment in engineering costs.
In other actions the board approved the bid of Reid Electric Service out of Oxford as the losest and most responsive bidder for $154,847.53 for airport construction improvements.
At the request of Circuit Clerk Melinda Nowicki the board removed the old diabolic voting machines and Electronic pool books from the county elections inventory. These items were traded into ES&S for the new voting machines.
The board approved for youth court training in New Albany this month for the following youth court employees: Referee Brad Cornelison, Clerk Mitzi Below, Secretary Cici Chunn Smith, Prosecutor Mac McAuley, Defender Tim Tucker and Parent Defender Heather Joyner.
The cost of security cameras installed at the Pontotoc County Justice Court facility were approved in the amount of $6,390 to be paid to Sealed Security.
Sheriff’s deputy Jessica Garrison was approved to attend training in Oxford this month as well as training in Tupelo in July.
The board approved the donation of livestock to be utilized for use in the operations of the jail, specifically for the feeding of the prisoners.
District one employee Eddie Christian was removed from the payroll because of his retirement and in district three Scotty Pennington was hired as a full time employee.
Melissa Ferguson was approved to attend justice court clerk training conference in Biloxi and Phyllis High was reappointed to the Itawamba Community College Board of trustees for a new term of five years beginning May 1, 2023.
The board also approved $2,245.20 to Shettles Diesel service for repairs to a District five truck.
Pontotoc Circuit Clerk Melinda Nowicki and the five election commissioners were approved to attend ECAM summer training in Booneville on May 16.
The board also approved Monday, May 29 as a holiday for county employees in observance of Memorial Day.
