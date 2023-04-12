Jon and I were listening as Matt told us that the tornado was headed to Liberty Street. He started praying and I started dialing my mama and daddy and brother who all live on the beloved street of my childhood and grown up memories.
It seemed too surreal. It was like 2001 all over again. It missed mama and daddy house this time. My brother Micah started texting me at a quarter of two that morning. He asked me if I was awake and knew of any damage.
Since I don’t have a scanner I told him I didn’t and that my dear editor told me to stay put in the house until daylight because he didn’t want me to be another statistic by running into power lines or downed trees.
Then Micah began to let me know what he knew. He told me about the McGregor house being gone and he said all the power poles at 41 and 15 were broken in half. “South Pontotoc Road is devastated,” he said.
He reminded me of my granddaddy Sanders. He could sit in his arm chair in the corner of his living room and find out more stuff than I could traveling about all day.
And after the winds passed over us sisters started chatting back and forth about different family members across the county that we wondered if they were okay.
I started it by asking if anybody had heard from our cousin Sandra and her daughters. Queen Cindy Lou sprang into action and texted them as well as our cousin Becky and then other cousins started coming to mind so she contacted them as well via text. Everyone was okay.
I started thinking how much things had changed in 22 years since our last major storm. We would have had to call each and every one of those cousins and might not have raised them on the phone because of power poles down.
It was neat to know in a few moments that everyone was okay. Even mama and daddy.
It was hard traveling into the storm damaged areas the next day. I feel for the families that were affected by the winds of change that blew into their lives.
I know it is going to be a long hard spring and summer for these folks because it takes time and patience to rebuild after a disaster such as this one.
Saturday afternoon I dropped in on the Emergency Operations Center at the Agri-Center. It has been amazing to see all the donations come in from far and wide for the folks in our county that have been devastated by the storm.
I just hope all of you that are out there will not buy anything of the necessities of life and go to the Ag-Center and get this stuff that is free to you.
There are snacks, crackers and peanut butter, shampoos and lotions, dog food and cat food (we care about your pets too) toothbrushes and toothpaste, bath cloths and towels and just too much to list here ready and waiting for you to pick up.
You will be a long time getting on your feet. Please come and get what you need for the coming couple of months to sustain you.
We care about you and want you to be as comfortable as possible while you are recovering from the winds of change.
So don’t be shy. This stuff is for you. Please come and get it.
