The first day of March came in like a lion last Wednesday night with flooding rains that sent water over roads and making some of them impassable by Thursday morning. the rains came at such a fast pace there was no place for the water to go. The road ditches could not handle the inundation.
The official rainfall total for Monday alone on Highway 15 where the records are kept was 4.78 inches. However other places in the county received more rain than this. Ricky Ferguson, long time extension agent said that he received some six inches of rain at his house. “The rain was over my driveway,” he said.
Several roads in the county took on water while only one road was closed. Supervisors said several roads had water over them with the main problem being culverts stopped up with leaves and debris.
First district supervisor Wayne Stokes said he didn’t have any roads washed out. “We were busy getting culverts unstopped,” he noted. He said that Brassfield was a bit under water, “but we fared pretty good.”
Second district supervisor Mike McGregor said one of the major things he dealt with was toys and balls being washed into the culverts. “I’d advise residents to pick up the toys from the yard when you know a rain is coming. The wind kicked up and sent them into the ditch and down into the culverts. We are pulling all kinds of toys out of the culverts to get them unstopped so the water can flow freely.”
In the fourth district Supervisor Ernie Wright said he had to close Jaggers Road between the four lane and old Highway 6. Other roads in his district that had water problems included Pear Tree Road, Pleasant Grove road and Floyd Road, however, none of these had to be closed.
In the fifth district David Parker noted that only Jefferson Road took on a lot of water to his knowledge.
Once the rain cleared out Thursday night, Friday started with high winds gusting 30 to 50 mph roaring through parts of Pontotoc County around 9 a.m. downing trees and causing some power outages
Pontototoc Electric Power Association manager Frankie Moorman reported that power was out in the Longview area and along a section of the Furrs Community along Highway 6 east (two lane) near the Furrs Baptist Church.
“The wind broke a power pole on the highway near the the church,” Moorman said. It took until some time after the noon hour to get the pole replaced and power restored.
Another PEPA crew was on Franklin Lane adjacent to the Pontotoc Country Club cutting away a large pine tree that had the road blocked.
Other places that experienced downed trees were Highway 15 North, Highway 9 North, Highway 41 South, Black Zion Road and Jefferson Road on Highway 15 South.
In addition to this, the steeple on Pontotoc Second Baptist Church, located on College Street, blew off sometime around 11 a.m.
Walter Zinn, member of the church, said that Pontotoc City school maintenance man Mike Gregory was passing by the church and he noticed it leaning, then watched it fall.
The steeple fell into the awning that is in front of the glassed doors and windows and landed parallel to the building. The awning pieces were hanging like Christmas ribbons from the metal support beams.
“We were fortunate that the awning was there and caught it so it wouldn’t have scratched or broken the glass doors,” Zinn noted.
Pontotoc City fire department personnel and city employees eased the steeple to the side of the church and took down the crumpled awning strips and moved them aside for the safety of those who would be on the church property Sunday.
