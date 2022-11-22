Pontotoc Board of Alderman attorney Brad Cornelison said last Thursday (Nov. 17) that a Pontotoc resident has questioned the validity of eight signatures on a petition certified to call an election in the city of Pontotoc on December 15, 2022, to vote on the sale, production, processing and distribution of medical marijuana inside the city limits of Pontotoc.
As allowed by state law, Pontotoc business owner Jason Jones had recently submitted a petition of 812 signatures to the Pontotoc County Circuit Clerks office and on October 19 Clerk Melinda Nowicki had certified that the petition contained the signatures of at least 805 qualified voters on the city voter rolls needed to call such an election.
“A resident recently contacted an alderman claiming that four of the persons certified on the petition did not live inside the city limits of Pontotoc and that four more persons who had signed the petition had died prior to the time the petition was certified,” attorney Cornelison said.
After the petition was certified back in October Pontotoc Aldermen voted at the November 1, 2022, meeting to set the medical marijuana election for the city of Pontotoc on December 15, 2022 at the Pontotoc Community House.
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said that the ballots have been printed.
Attorney Cornelison said that the election will proceed as scheduled unless a suit is filed in Pontotoc County Circuit Court and an injunction is granted to halt the election.
“It’s out of the city’s hands unless something happens in court,” Cornelison said. “If someone takes it to court I don’t know what the judge might order. I don’t know if the whole process would have to start all over if it’s ruled some of the signatures are invalid.
When contacted about the alleged dispute of eight of the petition’s signatures, Circuit Clerk Melinda Nowicki said Friday that a re-checking by her office shows that at least five of those eight signatures are still valid.
“It’s important to note that Mr. Jones began gathering and submitting the signature petitions back in July (2022) and there were as many as 10 different batches that were submitted for certification since July,” Nowicki said. “We would certify the petitions as they were submitted and let him know how many names were valid.”
“As for the validity of the residency of four of the signatures, our re-checking shows that two were registered inside the city limits and two were indeed outside the city limits at the time that batch of signatures were certified,” Nowicki said.
“As for the validity of the four persons who signed and are now deceased, our re-checking shows that all four were still on the city voter rolls at the time they were checked and at least three of the four were still alive at the time their signature batches were certified. One had passed away but their name was still on the city voter rolls.”
“If you take off those three, they still have 809 certified signatures and 805 were needed to call the election,” she said.
Two medical marijuana elections will be held in December 2022, including one to decide the issue in Pontotoc County (outside the incorporated municipalities) and the second to decide medical marijuana inside the city limits of Pontotoc.
An election is set for Tuesday, December 13, 2022, to decide the marijuana issue out in the county. Registered voters inside the city limits and out in the county can vote for or against medical marijuana out in the county.
Medical marijuana inside the city limits of Pontotoc will be decided in a December 15, 2022, election. It’s open to qualified voters who live inside the city limits of Pontotoc.
