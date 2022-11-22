Pontotoc Board of Alderman attorney Brad Cornelison said last Thursday (Nov. 17) that a Pontotoc resident has questioned the validity of eight signatures on a petition certified to call an election in the city of Pontotoc on December 15, 2022, to vote on the sale, production, processing and distribution of medical marijuana inside the city limits of Pontotoc.

