If you have missed seeing the green comet resident famous photographer Dr. Terry Wood has captured it on his camera lens for all to enjoy this past Friday night. The comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) became quite the celestial celebrity in early 2023 as its close approaches to the sun and then Earth made its bright green glow visible from our planet, but this might be its last visit. According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (NASA JPL) the comet is on a 50,000-year orbit of the sun, or at least it was. The close approach of C/2022 E3 (ZTF) to the inner solar system might have altered its orbit enough to ensure it is now on a one-way trip out of the solar system. Read more about this fascinating comet at space.com.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST
TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
