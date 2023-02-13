17 Feb 15 Mars and green comet 10.jpg

If you have missed seeing the green comet resident famous photographer Dr. Terry Wood has captured it on his camera lens for all to enjoy this past Friday night. The comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) became quite the celestial celebrity in early 2023 as its close approaches to the sun and then Earth made its bright green glow visible from our planet, but this might be its last visit. According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (NASA JPL) the comet is on a 50,000-year orbit of the sun, or at least it was. The close approach of C/2022 E3 (ZTF) to the inner solar system might have altered its orbit enough to ensure it is now on a one-way trip out of the solar system. Read more about this fascinating comet at space.com.

regina.butler@djournal.com

