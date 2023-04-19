Consider Pontotoc author M. G. “Russ” Russell to be a master of time travel.
He can’t travel forward in time — perhaps just as well, for who knows what unpleasantness the nation and world may disintegrate into?
But he’s very very good indeed at traveling back in time.
It’s a trip to places that many people know, and peopled with characters who many knew, and doubtless remember fondly.
Sadly, it’s also about times and places “foreign to the current generation, and rapidly being forgotten,” he said this week
And best of all, you can make the trip back to those days without ever leaving the comfort of your favorite easy chair.
Russell held a book signing for his latest book, The Hills of Pontotoc County, Wednesday, April 12, from 9-11 a.m. at the Pontotoc Wellness Center at 30 West Reynolds Street.
He signed books purchased at the Wellness Center, and also signed copies of his books which may have been purchased at Bookends in Pontotoc, or the Pontotoc Museum at the Old Post Office.
The book — which is the first one he’s published —is also available through Amazon; just Google the title.
There were lots of smiles and memories and a few laughs exchanged as he signed copies of the 128 page paperback book.
In the words of Regina Gunter, who bought a copy of the book that morning: “I’m looking forward to reading a history of Pontotoc I don’t know about.”
Turnout was brisk. By mid-morning, the first load of 55 books was about sold out.
The book is a collection of short stories of Russell’s memories growing up in the Smoke Top Community in the Hill Country of western Pontotoc County during and shortly after World War II, mostly in the 1940s and 50s.
You know where Smoke Top is, don’t you? It’s that little community — and some would say a state of mind —six miles northwest of Thaxton, and about four miles north of Lafayette Springs.
It’s where Russell spent the first 17 years of his life growing up on a cotton and dairy farm.
To date him still further, he recalls that electric power didn’t arrive there until he was about 12, and running water arrived even later.
“Transportation was mostly by mules and wagons, on dirt roads that turned to mud when it rained,” he said.
Despite the primitive conditions, he left with precious yardsticks of value that are becoming as rare as hen’s teeth today.
Examples would include the value of hard work and of earning things, and the love of family and faith in God to carry folks through dark days and hard times.
“I hope as you read about my past — whether it’s Daddy’s legendary T-model truck or Old Top the sturdy mule or Mommo’s magic dishrag or the covered wagon that carried me to school or the year of the black panther or the year the old Thaxton gym burned —you’ll find a bit of humor and a touch of nostalgia, as well as the joy I experienced as I lived my childhood in the hills of Pontotoc County,” he said this week.
Russell left there, a proud graduate of Thaxton High School. He recalled with a chuckle: “I finished in the top 15 of my graduating class at Thaxton in 1956. I seem to remember that's how many were in that class.”
He married soon after returning from active duty in the Mississippi National Guard, having joined on an 8 year program when he was 16 years old and a junior in high school.
He served his active duty time and basic training after finishing high school a couple of years later.
“I did not return to school until 25 years later.This was at Shelby State in Memphis, and some semesters at Memphis State University,” he said.
It was to be a long time before he moved back to Pontotoc County about a year ago.
“My daughter, Alicia, and I moved to Pontotoc County in the fall of 2021. She is retired, and had never lived in a small town, or a country setting.
“I was concerned how she would adjust. She loves it. We bought a home a few miles west of Pontotoc, and only about 15 miles from the farm where I grew up.
“I must say that after being gone from Pontotoc County for over 65 years it was an adjustment for me,” he said this week.
The intervening years away from Pontotoc saw him marry his wife Jan, (who died in 2016). The couple spent their lives in Memphis, Tenn., where they raised two children.
He spent 47 years in the transportation industry, retiring from Greyhound Bus Lines as a regional manager. He then bought a trucking company, then sold it 11 years later.
He now has his own business selling safety supplies — gloves and glasses and the like.
He’s written for most of his life, but “mission creep” has seen that activity expand from occasional stories early in life to a full-time activity in recent years, he said this week.
“I daydreamed in school and I got in lots of trouble over it. I’d write stories in my head —mostly of Roy Rogers and cowboys. Later I wrote training manuals for Greyhound, but I didn’t get serious about writing until I retired from that company,” he said.
“Since then, I’ve written at least nine other books, mostly Westerns, none of them published. Once I start a book, it’s like I’m on a mission. I can’t quit until I finish. When I start writing, ideas come so quickly I can’t get them down fast enough.
“After that, I hate going back and trying to re-write or correct. Whatever I did the first time always seems to be the best,” he said.
Writing also helped him work through the death of his wife, and unexpected death of his son Greg two years ago, he said.
“In both cases, I had more time to submerge myself in my writing. My style of writing has changed some in the past few years, especially since losing my wife and son. I had written many westerns over the years but have changed to more adventure stories, and short stories, though I have written a couple of westerns in the last few years, but more historical type fiction,” Russell said.
Is there another book headed toward publication, or perhaps a Hills of Pontotoc County II?
“I’m working on some more books, but they’ll probably be shorter — five or six chapters — and I’ve got enough stories for a second Hills book,” he said. From
In the meantime, enjoy this recollection from Russell about community electricity —something we all take for granted, but which was once only a rumor…
By M. G. Russell
The Day the Lights came on
I have written many articles about the fact that we had no electricity in our hill country community during my early years. We did not have electric power, and if I remember correctly, we really thought nothing about it. We were just the same as everyone else; there was no electricity, so we lived without it.
We lived in the Smoke Top Community, which was way back up in the hill country of Pontotoc County, Mississippi. For the first several years of my life, we not only did not have electricity, but we did not even have gravel on our roads. The most of our transportation during those early years was by mules and wagons.
Then sometime after the ending of World War II, we began hearing rumors that there would be a day when there would be electric power in the hills. I think that most people thought little about it because it seemed almost impossible that would ever happen. But the rumors, or maybe dreams continued. One of the prominent citizens of a nearby town was quoted as saying, “I don’t know why we are even considering putting electricity there. Those people live so far back up in those hills that even if it is possible to get electric power there, they would not have money to purchase appliances, or even pay the electric bill!”
Then one day, when I was probably around eleven or twelve years old, a crew of men came to our farm and began cutting trees. They cut a large pathway through the woods toward my Uncle’s Grady’s farm. Where before you could only see trees, now one could see all the way to the top of the hill, which was about a half mile away. I asked my father why they were cutting our trees. He said, “they are clearing a right-of-way for the power line.”
Pretty soon, the right of ways had been cleared for the entire community. Then large trucks showed up with huge poles and they began stringing wire. I am not sure that the people, even now believed that electric power was coming, but everyone was told to have their house wired and be ready. Two of my fathers’ brothers, Uncle Dewey, and Uncle Raymond, installed the wiring in our house, as they did for the most of the other houses in the community.
The wiring was completed, people bought light bulbs, and a few were confident enough that they bought some small appliances. My Uncle Grady even bought a light fixture for one of their rooms. Most just had light bulbs with a string hanging down to turn the lights on and off. Now we had a right of way, light poles, and wires strung all through the community, but no electricity was running through the wires. I think that many people decided that it was still only a dream.
Then one day, when our school bus entered the community, even though it was probably around mid-afternoon, the porch lights were on at the first house. Then as we passed each house, the porch lights were all on. We were all cheering, and it was like a giant celebration, and that was the day the lights came on up on Smoke Top!
For more reflections of Pontotoc County and her people, get a copy of The Hills of Pontotoc County, and settle into your favorite easy chair for a trip into the past.
All aboooarrrd…
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.