A city school board post is up for re-election this year on the November ballot. It covers the section of the city school district that is outside of the city boundaries. It is the elected position that Kevin McGregor currently holds.
McGregor said he is not running for the seat this time, He has served ten years and he said he wants to spend time focusing on other things. He is the director for the Pontotoc County Agri-Center.
Qualifying dates for this begins August 7 and end September 7.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&