At their June 6 meeting Pontotoc County Tax Assessor/Collector Van McWhirter briefed Pontotoc Aldermen on a state mandated re-appraisal of property values which should be completed in July.
“I’m here to get the word out on the 2023 re-appraisal which is mandated by state code every four years,” McWhirter said. “It requires us to look at the cost of 30 to 40 new homes and prepare an index which reflects the taxable value. Each structure stands on its on, location has no bearing.”
“The department of revenue issued a new manual to all 82 counties and the difference is it reflects the increased cost of materials these past two to three years. We’re looking at a 20 percent increase in appraised values.”
“If the millage stays the same residents will pay more taxes, but if the millage is adjusted to reflect the increase in appraised values then your taxes won’t increase.”
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples noted that city residents pay no ad valorem taxes to the city’s general fund.
“Pontotoc residents pay a Pontotoc Separate School Tax, and that amount is set by the school board, and they pay county taxes set by the board of supervisors,” Peeples said. “Hopefully with the value of a mil increased the number of mils assessed will go down, netting no increase in property taxes paid.”
In other business, Alissa Harris, co-owner of Bookends on Main Street, said that their recent June 3 launching of “Pontotoc Nights” was a success.
“Pontotoc Nights” is a monthly Saturday evening event spanning from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and featuring local vendors and live acoustic music in downtown Pontotoc.
“There was over 100 folks downtown so we feel it was a major success and positive for merchants,” Harris said. “We hope to expand vendors at the next one which is set for Saturday, July 8.
In another matter, Pontotoc Aldermen voted unanimously to accept a fixed rate bid of 3.815% from First Choice Bank to serve as the city’s bank for depository funds. Renasant Bank submitted a variable rate of 5%.
In other business, aldermen approved a mandated directive to open four bank accounts for state grant funds for four upcoming projects, including:
-$1-million to assist the city in paying costs for construction and relocation of a new fire station which will be on Reynolds Street;
-$400,000 for completion for expanding the pavilion at First Choice Bank Gateway;
-$500,000 for building and equipping a firefighter training station which will benefit the city fire department and Pontotoc County Volunteer Fire Departments;
-$50,000 to assists the city in paying costs of renovation and upgrades, improvements and additions to the Pontotoc Town Square Museum and Post Office Building and the McMacking House necessary to provide and improve accessibility to the buildings through the Pontotoc County Historical Society.
In another matter Pontotoc resident Cord Tutor briefed the board on his plans to build sixteen 2,500 square foot homes on newly annexed property on Highway 15 north.
Aldermen also voted unanimously to set a public hearing for July 5, 2023, to consider a setback variance for property located at 158 MS Highway 15 north that is a C-1 commercial District.
Officials with Ayhad Properties told city officials they are wanting the setback variance to construct a four store front building on that Highway 15 property, which was previously the location of a First National Bank drive-thru location years ago.
Aldermen also approved a change order of $815 for the annexed area sewer project.
The board also unanimously approved final payments of $101,170.35 to Reece Construction and $4,464.00 to ESI for completion of the sewer project along Highway 15 north.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-water adjustments;
-payroll for May 2023 of $518,402.18;
-set gas rates effective June 1, 2023 to be $7.23, based on O&M of $4.00 and a PGA of $3.23;
-for police officer Zach Holloway to attend the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Association Conference and K-9 training in Biloxi June 4-9, 2023. Travel by city vehicle and meal per diem;
-moved the July 4 aldermen meeting to Wednesday, July 5, at 6 p.m.;
-for fireman Kyle Stafford to take MSFA testing at the fire academy in Pearl, MS, June 26-27.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.