Tax assessor collector Van McWhirter asked the supervisors for a 30 day extension on getting the county tax rolls to them so they can begin the budgeting process for the upcoming fiscal year.
Tax rolls are the first step in getting the ball rolling for the upcoming year which begins October 1. Supervisors must approve the budget by their mid September meeting which will be Friday, September 15.
In other business the board approved the purchase of tasers and related equipment for use by the Pontotoc county Sheriff’s Department in the sum of $11,980.
In addition the board authorized the payment of $4,760.76 to the Pontotoc County juniors for circuit court proceedings ending May 17.
Board president Ernie Wright was approved to sign off on the DIP Grant Program close out report to complete the Ashely Turn Project.
Payment #4 to Cook and Son for road group 2 in the amount of $850,350.11 was approved as well as $417,325.05 for road group 1 paving; in addition E.S.I. was approved to be paid $43,554.17 for engineering services, all to be paid from the Countywide Road Bond Fund.
Caldwell Tanks were approved to be paid $41,617.98 for their work at the Magee Industrial Site; and ESI was approved to be paid $12,894.90 for engineering services at the site.
Deputy Coroner Wende Mask was approved to attend the Miss. Coroner Association conference in Biloxi, June 27-30.
The next meeting of the board of supervisors will be on Friday, June 30. The mid month meeting has been suspended since the board will be in conference on the coast.
