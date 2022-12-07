Two medical marijuana elections will be held within the next eight days, including one to decide the issue in Pontotoc County (outside the incorporated municipalities) and the second to decide medical marijuana inside the city limits of Pontotoc.
Qualified voters will vote "for" or "against" allowing the sale, production, processing and distribution of medical marijuana in the county election and in the city of Pontotoc election.
Back in November 2020 voters in Mississippi approved Initiative 65 which allows doctors to prescribe medical marijuana for 22 debilitating conditions.
That 2020 election made it legal to possess medical marijuana in the cities and counties of Mississippi. That's not the issue in either the county or city election.
The upcoming two elections will only decide if residents in Pontotoc County or inside the city limits of Pontotoc can sell, grow, process or distribute medical marijauna.
Registered voters in Pontotoc County, including all registered voters living in the city limits of Pontotoc, can vote in the Tuesday, December 13, Pontotoc County medical marijuana election.
Only registered voters living inside the city limits of Pontotoc can vote in the December 15 election.
In the December 13 election, Pontotoc County voters will vote at their regular voting precincts.
In the December 15 city election all voters will vote at the Pontotoc Community House.
Months ago the Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors and the Pontotoc Board of Aldermen had voted to opt out of the sale or processing of medical marijuana but the issue was brought to a vote by signatures on county and city petitions.
