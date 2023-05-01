The Pontotoc Memorial Day Ceremony will be held this year on Monday 29 May at 11:00 a.m. at the Pontotoc Court Square. Please come join us on the square for this incredibly special day and ceremony.
Our planned program will include the pledge of allegiance, national anthem, and invocation, followed by remarks from our guest speaker Senator Kathy Chism and listing and prayer for the fallen.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce and County Veteran Service Office will be coordinating and conducting the ceremony.
The inclement weather location will be at the Pavilion located by the Tanglefoot Trail, across from Reeder Farm Supply.
In 1868 “Decoration Day” the first Memorial Day, as it became known, was celebrated on May 30th, beginning an annual public tribute to those who had fallen.
2021 marked the 100th anniversary of Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, an ideal the U.S. borrowed from France and Great Britain to recognize the remains of thousands of American soldiers that would never be identified and returned to their families. On Armistice Day 1930, France and Great Britain each buried the remains of unknown casualties of World War I.
For France the burial took place at the Arc de Triomphe, a Paris landmark commissioned in 1806. Britain chose Westminster Abbey in London as the burial site for its unknown soldier, a structure consecrated in 1065. One month later, U.S. Representative Hamilton Fish III, a World War I Veteran who continued to serve in the Army reserves, introduced legislation for the U.S. to also honor an unknown soldier. With no American equivalent to the Arc de Triomphe or Westminster Abbey, Fish proposed a special tomb be created at Arlington National Cemetery for this purpose.
Memorial Day commemorates the men and women who died while in the military service. In observance of Memorial Day, many people visit cemeteries and memorials, and volunteers often place American flags on each grave site at national and local cemeteries. And here in Pontotoc County, we too want to do our part in honor of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
I thought it certainly appropriate to remind us of the history of Memorial Day; certainly, a most sacred day and one of remembrance.
Three years after the Civil War ended, on May 5, 1868, the head of an organization of Union veterans — the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) — established Decoration Day as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers. Major General John A. Logan declared that Decoration Day should be observed on May 30.
It is believed that date was chosen because flowers would be in bloom all over the country. The first large observance was held that year at Arlington National Cemetery, across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. The ceremonies centered around the mourning-draped veranda of the Arlington mansion, once the home of Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Various Washington officials, including General and Mrs. Ulysses S. Grant, presided over the ceremonies. After speeches, children from the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Orphan Home and members of the GAR made their way through the cemetery, strewing flowers on both Union and Confederate graves, reciting prayers and singing hymns.
One of the first local observances occurred in Columbus, MS, April 25, 1866, when a group of women visited a cemetery to decorate the graves of Confederate soldiers who had fallen in battle at Shiloh. Nearby were the graves of Union soldiers, neglected because they were the enemy. Disturbed at the sight of the bare graves, the women placed some of their flowers on those graves, as well.
Today, cities in the North and the South claim to be the birthplace of Memorial Day in 1866. Both Macon and Columbus, GA, claim the title, as well as Richmond, VA. The village of Boalsburg, PA, claims it began there two years earlier. A stone in a Carbondale, IL, cemetery carries the statement that the first Decoration Day ceremony took place there on April 29, 1866. Carbondale was the wartime home of General Logan.
Approximately twenty-five places have been named in connection with the origin of Memorial Day, many of them in the South where most of the war dead were buried.
Fast forward to 1966, Congress and President Lyndon Johnson declared Waterloo, NY, the “birthplace” of Memorial Day. There, a ceremony on May 5, 1866, honored local veterans who had fought in the Civil War. Businesses closed and residents flew flags at half-staff. Supporters of Waterloo’s claim say earlier observances in other places were either informal, not community-wide, or one-time events.
By the end of the 19th century, Memorial Day ceremonies were being held on May 30 throughout the nation. State legislatures passed proclamations designating the day, and the Army and Navy adopted regulations for proper observance at their facilities. It was not until after World War I, however, that the day was expanded to honor those who have died in all American wars.
In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday by an act of Congress, though it is still often called Decoration Day. It was then also placed on the last Monday in May, as were some other federal holidays. To ensure the sacrifices of America’s fallen heroes are never forgotten, in December 2000, the U.S. Congress passed, and the president signed into law “The National Moment of Remembrance Act,” P.L. 106-579, creating the White House Commission on the National Moment of Remembrance. The commission’s charter is to “encourage the people of the United States to give something back to their country, which provides them so much freedom and opportunity” by encouraging and coordinating commemorations in the United States of Memorial Day and the National Moment of Remembrance.
The National Moment of Remembrance encourages all Americans to pause wherever they are at 3:00 p.m. local time on Memorial Day for a minute of silence to remember and honor those who have died in service to the nation.
As Moment of Remembrance founder Carmella LaSpada states: “It’s a way we can all help put the memorial back in Memorial Day.”
Please join us in remembrance of Memorial Day as our nation's solemn reminder that freedom is never free. It is a moment of collective reflection on the noble sacrifices of those who gave the last measure of devotion in service of our ideals and in the defense of our nation. On this ceremonious day, we remember the fallen, we pray for a lasting peace among nations, and we honor these guardians of our inalienable rights.
Thank you to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce for coordinating and setting up the program. Our Veterans, families and communities appreciate it. The inclement weather location will be the Pavilion located by the Tanglefoot Trail, across from Reeder Farm Supply.
For any questions, please call Mack Huey, County Veteran Service Officer at 489-3907.
If you like to discuss your eligibility for VA Benefits please call or visit Mack Huey, Pontotoc County Veteran Service Officer located at 311 Center Ridge Drive or call 489-3907.
