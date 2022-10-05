Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Dept. Narcotics Investigator Ryan Roberts said that a six months investigation recently resulted in the arrest of a Pontotoc man on drug and weapon charges and the confiscation of fentanyl, meth and marijuana valued at $79,000.
Roberts said that Antonio Montez Coleman, 35, of Mississippi Street, Pontotoc was arrested September 7, 2022, and has been charged with three counts of aggravated drug trafficking, enhanced by possession of a firearm; possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell; and two counts of a felon with a weapon.
Investigator Roberts said that Coleman, a former Calhoun County resident, was arrested at his residence on Mississippi street.
Coleman’s arrest resulted in the confiscation of 600 dosage units of fentanyl, valued at $12,000; the confiscation of 10 pounds of meth with a street value of $65,000; and the confiscation of eight ounces of marijuana, valued at $2,000, authorities reported.
Roberts said that $10,300 in cash, four pistols, two rifles and a shotgun were also confiscated from Coleman, who was on parole from a previous drug conviction.
“Coleman’s parole was revoked and he was sentenced to serve 20 years, day for day, for that previous drug conviction,” Roberts said. “The three new counts of aggravated trafficking he is now charged with carry sentences of 25 years to life, so if we can get convictions hopefully he is going to jail for life.”
Roberts said drug trafficking is now much worse than he’s ever seen in his 10 years as a narcotics investigator.
“Since August of 2021 we’ve made 273 felony drug arrests, that’s not far from one a day,” Roberts said. “The drug situation everywhere is ridiculous.”
“We confiscated 10 pounds of meth from this guy. The most ever before at one time was less than three pounds. And the sale of fentanyl is getting worse by the day.”
Roberts said the meth and fentanyl are pouring across the U.S. southern border from Mexico.
“It’s wide open down there and more drugs are available on the street than we’ve ever seen,” he said. “We’re getting meth off somebody almost every day this entire year.”
“Almost no one is cooking meth around here anymore because it’s so cheap to just buy it off the street,” Roberts explained. “Years ago it used to cost $100 a gram, now it’s $20 to $30. I think we’ve busted one meth lab this year.”
Roberts said that he and fellow narcotics investigator David Robertson, who also works as a police officer for the town of Ecru, work narcotics every day.
“We’ve got 501 square miles inside Pontotoc County and at least 30,000 residents. Drug sales are 100 percent worse than ever before because of the border problem and the cheap price of dope.”
Roberts said that not only has the drug trafficking increased in recent years, but also the dangers of arresting drug dealers.
“In at least 90 percent of the drug arrests we make, the suspect has a gun. And they’re shooting people more and more. Law enforcement is tremendously more dangerous than every before. Most of these criminals don’t think twice about shooting someone and that includes law officers.”
