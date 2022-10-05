Drugs, cash and drugs confiscated during arrest

Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department officers displayed approximately $79,000 worth of meth, fentanyl and marijuana, plus guns and $10,300 in cash, that were confiscated during the recent arrest of a Pontotoc man on drug and weapon charges. Officers included (l-r) Chief Deputy Randy Roberts, Narcotics Investigator/Ecru Police officer David Robertson, Narcotics Investigator Ryan Roberts, Sheriff Leo Mask and Depty P. J. Akers.

 By DAVID HELMS Pontotoc Progress

Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Dept. Narcotics Investigator Ryan Roberts said that a six months investigation recently resulted in the arrest of a Pontotoc man on drug and weapon charges and the confiscation of fentanyl, meth and marijuana valued at $79,000.

