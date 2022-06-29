Gasoline prices are high but officers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol are still gearing up for crowded state highways and interstates during the upcoming 2022 Fourth of July holiday period.
During the 2021 Fourth of July enforcement period MHP officers issued 6,140 citations with 146 DUI arrests. During July 4 a year ago, a total of 151 crashes were investigated including two fatalities and 50 injuries on state, federal highways and interstate systems.
During that 2021 enforcement period Troop F officers investigated eight collisions which resulted in seven injuries. Troop F district includes Pontotoc and eight surrounding counties. Troop F officers issued 904 citations, including 40 DUIs.
Troop F Capt. Chad Moore said that all available manpower will be on the highways during the July 4th holidays in an effort to make highway travel safer.
“All of our officers will be out on the roads making our presence as visible as possible, hopefully some folks will slow down,” Moore said.
Capt. Moore said that troopers will be targeting speeding vehicles, distracted drivers and those driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Moore said that one simple solution to helping make the highways safer over the July 4th holiday is for drivers “to simply stay off their cell phones.”
“If you’re driving, don’t make a phone call and don’t answer the phone,” Moore urged. “And certainly don’t be texting while driving or reading text messages.”
“Driving an automobile requires the full attention of the driver at all times. Over the Fourth many vehicles will have entire families riding inside. Their lives depend on the driver having their full attention on the roadway and other drivers.”
“Your loves ones are more important that a phone call or a text message. Pull off at a safe place and see who called or if you need to make a call.”
“One fatality is one too many,” Moore said. “Zero fatalities is our goal for the Fourth of July holidays.”
“But we need everyone in a car buckled up, everyone needs to drive slower and stay off the telephone.”
“And please don’t drink and drive. If you’ve had a drink, don’t drive. Call a friend or family member.”
“We’re expecting lots of folks to be on the highways. Help us have a safe Fourth of July. Lives depend on it.”
During the 2022 Memorial Day holiday enforcement period (May 27-30) the Mississippi Highway Patrol issued a total of 15,263 citations, made 375 arrests for impaired driving, and cited 1,615 motorists for seatbelt violations. MHP also investigated 125 crashes resulting in 49 injuries with 4 fatal crashes and 4 deaths. The fatal crashes occurred in Stone, Washington, Claiborne, and Yazoo Counties.