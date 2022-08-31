The upcoming Labor Day holiday will mean an extra day off for many Americans.
But that won’t be the case for the officers of the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP). All available manpower will be patrolling Mississippi’s highways and interstates in an effort to reduce highway fatalities and injuries.
Mississippi’s troopers will be targeting speeding vehicles, distracted drivers and those driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Checkpoints will be set up.
Highway Patrol officers will be on the roads making their presence as visible as possible in hopes that drivers will obey the speed limits and drive more safely.
MHP Northern Region Major Chad Moore said all officers will be on the roads aiming for zero fatalities over the 2022 Labor Day holiday period.
“We had one state fatality during the Fourth of July and we’re aiming for zero fatalities for Labor Day,” said Moore.
“We need all motorists to slow down, make sure everyone is buckled up in the car, don’t drink and drive and stay off the cell phone,” Moore implored. “Distracted drivers, especially drivers on their cell phones, are probably the cause of most accidents these days. Please keep your eyes and ears on the road so that hopefully no one will lose their life driving.”
“We will be utilizing some grant money to pay overtime and get as many officers as possible patrolling the highways. And we had 39 new officers graduate in August and we’ll start another patrol school in 2023."
During last year’s Labor Day MHP officers investigated 146 motor vehicle crashes which resulted in 54 injuries and six fatalities. MHP issued 6,635 citations, including 186 DUI arrests, 330 seatbelt citations and 113 child restraint citations.
During the 2021 Labor Day enforcement period MHP officers in District 4 (which includes Pontotoc and eight other Northeast MS counties) worked 13 vehicle crashes which included eight injuries.
During Labor Day 2021 District 4 officers issued 1,204 citations, including 61 DUIs and 89 seat belt/child restraint violations.
The Labor Day enforcement period will begin on Friday, Sept. 2 at 12:01 a.m. and conclude Monday, Sept. 5, at midnight.
