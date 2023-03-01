We are excited to introduce the winners from the 2023 Miss Hospitality and Miss Teen Pontotoc pageants.
Gabby Bell, a senior from Pontotoc High School, won the title of Pontotoc County's Miss Hospitality and Jayce Wray, a freshman from North Pontotoc High School, won the title of Miss Teen Pontotoc Hospitality.
Both girls will be great representatives for our hometown in the upcoming year.
In July, Gabby will represent Pontotoc County in Hattiesburg at the 2023 Mississippi Miss Hospitality pageant.
Our recent representatives have fared well at the state pageant with our last four all earning top ten placements and two securing top five placements, so we have high expectations for Gabby this summer!
In addition to our winners: Faith Dabbs won the Non-Finalist Interview Award, as well as the Spirit of Hospitality Award and Jaylnn Ward won the Non-Finalist Hometown Spotlight Award. Haley Sartin was named first alternate to Miss Hospitality, Caroline Kyle was named first alternate to Miss Teen Pontotoc, and Ella Easterling was named second alternate to Miss Teen Pontotoc. Everyone in attendance was entertained by the kindergarten and first grade class of the Pontotoc Dance Company, under the direction of Alex Brown.
Thanks to our wonderful hometown sponsors, Gabby will enjoy over $2500 in cash and prizes while our other winners shared over $2000 in cash and prizes. We would like to thank our cash sponsors: Magen Bynum with Magnolia Soap and Bath, Pontotoc Women’s Club, Margaret Falkner with Petals and Lace Formal Fashion, Patty Turk with Patty Turk Realty, Nicole Stegall with Carla Lunn Realty, Kelsie Cruse, Kassidy Young, Tiffany Wood, Katelyn Griggs, and Dennis Cox with Tommy Morgan Realty. We would also like to express our appreciation for the following sponsors who provided gift cards or services to this year's winners: Petals and Lace Formal Fashion, Merle Norman and More – Ripley and New Albany, Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce and Mainstreet Association, Merle Norman of Pontotoc, Ella Ivy Boutique, Millie Grey Home, The Rack, True Blue Boutique, CK Walls Consignment and Formal, Flowers and Gifts of Pontotoc by Redelle, Lynsee Pannell with Citizens Style, Ultra Violet Boutique, The Red Door, Seafood Junction, Pure Bliss, Anna Jade Boutique, and Katrina Miller with Beauty Box Please shop local with these businesses!
We had a wonderful group of teen and Miss contestants who participated in a 5 minute panel interview, created a hometown spotlight which they shared on stage, as well as modeled some beautiful cocktail dresses and evening gowns. They each gained valuable interview and public speaking experience while earning scholarships and prizes. Anyone wanting information about how to participate as either a contestant or sponsor in next year's competition, please contact Kelsie Cruse at 662-419-1432.
