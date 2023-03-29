Miss Mississippi Hannah Perrigen was at North Pontotoc this past week to encourage the seniors to drive safely and think twice about getting behind the wheel while impaired or without their seat belt on.
“I want you to do me a favor,” she said. “I want to give you the same challenge my mama did when I first started driving. She said for me to take 21 days and buckle up my seatbelt without fail.”
Perrigen said after that it will be a habit. “So I challenge you to put that reminder in your phone starting today. For the next 21 days buckle up and it will become second nature after that.”
Perrigin, along with MHP Public Affairs officer SSGT Bryan McGee, reminded the youth of their D.R.I.V.E. (Driving Requires Initiative Values and Education) campaign. They were asked to come to the school by career coach Denise Morrison.
Perrigin said there are four main reasons teens wind up being a statistic and not going home. “The first is speeding, the second is being a distracted driver, the third is seatbelt usage and the fourth is being impaired by substances.”
She told the group that speeding increases their chance that they would be in an accident.
“Distracted drivers fatalities are increasing because of texting,” she noted. Then she shared some startling statistics. “Did you know that it takes 4.6 seconds to send or see a text? And in that 4.6 seconds you are driving the entire length of a football field? [That is 100 yards.]”
Perrigin said that 660,000 accidents occur because of texting and driving.
When she approached the subject of seatbelts Perrigin said “When you are wearing a seatbelt, that is the most proactive thing you can do to protect yourself.”
She also told the youth that if they are driving to make sure their friends are buckled up as well. “If you are pulled over for whatever reason, if your friends aren’t buckled up you will get the ticket for each of them because it is your responsibility to see that they are in their seatbelt as well.”
Perrigin encouraged the youth not to let one simple mistake follow them the rest of their life by drinking and driving. “Whether it is you or your friends drinking, don’t make a dumb mistake. Call your parents or your grandparents, whoever you know that you trust and say that you just messed up and you need someone to drive you home. That is much better than having Sergeant McGee knock on your parents door and saying you won’t come home tonight.”
