29 DRIVE senior Highway safety_6221FIX.jpg

The youth at North Pontotoc High School were encouraged by Miss Mississippi Hannah Perrigin and SSgt. Bryan McGee to drive safely and stay sober during the prom and graduation season. In the photo are from left: SSgt. McGee, Clayton Redd, Jack Cummings, Cayson Capwell, Perrigin, Jameson Kent, Kaden Pfhaler and Randon McDaniel.

 By REGINA BUTLER Pontotoc Progress

Miss Mississippi Hannah Perrigen was at North Pontotoc this past week to encourage the seniors to drive safely and think twice about getting behind the wheel while impaired or without their seat belt on.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you