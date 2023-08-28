Mississippi Highway Patrol officers will be patrolling the highways at full strength during the upcoming four day (September 1-4) Labor Day holidays.
MHP SSgt. Bryan McGee, who is Troop F public affairs officer, said drivers hold the key to helping make holiday travel as safe as possible.
"Make sure everyone, including all children, are buckled up in their seat belts," McGee stressed. "Drive the speed limit. Leave early for your destination."
"If you drink, don't drive, have someone as the designated driver," he said. "Put the cell phone down. Don't be talking or texting. These days distracted driving is the number one cause of accidents. We want everyone to have a safe and joyous Labor Day holiday."
During the 2022 Labor Day holiday enforcement period Mississippi Highway Patrol officers issued a total of 10,026 citations, made 270 arrests for impaired driving and cited 1,089 motorist for occupant restraint violations.
MHP officers also investigated 143 crashes resulting in 46 injuries with 3 fatal crashes and 3 deaths over the 2022 Labor Day holidays. Last year’s fatal crashes occurred in George,Washington, and Lauderdale Counties.
A breakdown of the citations issued during the 2022 Labor Day enforcement period included:
-citations-10,026;
-Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 1089;
-DUI's – 270;
-Crashes – 143;
-Fatal Crashes – 3
-Fatalities – 3
-Motorist Assist – 106
Total enforcement citations issued during the 2021 Labor Day Holiday period included:
-Citations – 6,635
-Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 443;
-DUI’s – 186;
-Crashes – 146;
-Fatal Crashes – 6;
-Fatalities – 6;
Motorist Assist - 149.
