A couple of weeks ago we took our last summer trip with the kids.
We got to spend a few days at the Great Wolf Lodge in LaGrange Georgia.
This is a place designed for kids and families. This is an indoor water park with multiple activities outside the water park to keep the children entertained.
This thing that stuck me was the fact that you could not use any cash anywhere.
The restaurants, activities and gift shops would only charge to your room which was tied to a credit card/debit card only.
When you check in, they give each person, children included a wrist band that reminded me of the hospital wrist bands.
Once put on your wrist they could not be taken off other than cutting them off.
The wrist band opened your room door, paid for food, checked out towels, bought items in the gift shop and paid for anything you wanted to do.
The nice thing was you didn’t have to wag around a wallet with cash or a debit/credit card or a room key with you as you were going from water activities to inside activities.
The down side was it was easy to spend money if you just wave your hand to purchase.
After I got home, I realized this was not the only place that is moving to cashless.
I am sure there are multiple reasons businesses are moving to cashless.
If you don’t have any cash, thieves have no reason to rob you.
I stopped at Chick-fa-la at the Food Truck Park and they now only take debit cards, no cash.
Bancorp South no longer takes cash. You pay for tickets online and get an electronic ticket and everything inside Bancorp South is now debit/credit card only. No Cash.
The next thing I thought about was Revelation prediction of a cashless society.
I did a little research on that topic.
It is often stated that, in order for the Antichrist or the beast to control all buying and selling (Revelation 13:17), a cashless society will be necessary during the tribulation. As long as people are using cash, transactions can be completed in private, but, if all currency becomes electronic, then every transaction can be monitored. Be that as it may, a cashless society is not necessary to fulfill the conditions of Revelation 13:17, nor does moving toward a cashless society indicate that “the end is near”
We all know that every day we are moving closer to the end of days. I choose not to worry about that and move forward with life and be spiritually prepared for the end of days whenever that may happen.
No man knows the day or the hour, just be prepared.
Not using cash in some situations is a convenience not an inconvenience.
Like it or not, we are moving to a cashless society.
