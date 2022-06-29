President Joe Biden recently fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride at Cape Henlopen State Park near his Rehoboth Beach home in Delaware. President Biden said he wasn't hurt.

"I'm good," he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service Agents quickly helped him up. "I got my foot caught" in the toe cages.

Mr. Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, tumbled when he tried to dismount, apparently falling on his right side and rolling on to his back before being helped up.

There were conflicting reports that a MAGA hat got entangled in the bike chain causing the spill, but none of those reports could be confirmed.

Sources said the bicycle was tasered and taken in for questioning concerning its whereabouts on January 6.

I’m told that the two Secret Service Agents closest to the president when he fell were reassigned to the Chicago metro area.

I am sincerely glad that President Biden was not injured in the mishap, but shortly after I heard the news I heard Paul McCartney singing “Hey Jude” on the radio and I got inspired to write this song.

"Hey Joe, don’t feel so bad

We’ll get your bike fixed and make it better

Remember your training wheels fore you start

Then when you stop, it makes it safer

Hey Joe, don’t be afraid

We got a large print teleprompter

The minute Trump gets under your skin

Then you begin to pause and stutter

And any time you feel the pain,

Hey Joe, refrain

Remember the mid-terms are getting closer

For well, you know it’s those bike shoes

That made you lose

Your balance and fall over

Na-na-na-na,

Na-na-na-, na

Hey Joe, it’s looking bad

Gas is sky high, no law and order

Remember tell Kamala not to laugh

Ship her real fast, down to the border

So peddle up and piddle round

Hey Joe don’t frown

The Secret Service they all let you down

And don’t you know that we need crude

Hey Joe, it’s true

Those Air Force One steps they just don’t like you

Na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na, yeah

Hey Joe, don’t you be sad

Convert that ‘lectric bike to run on gas

Then when, the press gets under your skin

You just begin to drive away faster

Better, better, better, better, ah, make it Joe

Better, ahh

Na, na, na, na-na na, na yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Na-na-na, na, hey Joe get a trike

Na-na-na, na, na, na, na

