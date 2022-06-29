President Joe Biden recently fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride at Cape Henlopen State Park near his Rehoboth Beach home in Delaware. President Biden said he wasn't hurt.
"I'm good," he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service Agents quickly helped him up. "I got my foot caught" in the toe cages.
Mr. Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, tumbled when he tried to dismount, apparently falling on his right side and rolling on to his back before being helped up.
There were conflicting reports that a MAGA hat got entangled in the bike chain causing the spill, but none of those reports could be confirmed.
Sources said the bicycle was tasered and taken in for questioning concerning its whereabouts on January 6.
I’m told that the two Secret Service Agents closest to the president when he fell were reassigned to the Chicago metro area.
I am sincerely glad that President Biden was not injured in the mishap, but shortly after I heard the news I heard Paul McCartney singing “Hey Jude” on the radio and I got inspired to write this song.
"Hey Joe, don’t feel so bad
We’ll get your bike fixed and make it better
Remember your training wheels fore you start
Then when you stop, it makes it safer
Hey Joe, don’t be afraid
We got a large print teleprompter
The minute Trump gets under your skin
Then you begin to pause and stutter
And any time you feel the pain,
Hey Joe, refrain
Remember the mid-terms are getting closer
For well, you know it’s those bike shoes
That made you lose
Your balance and fall over
Na-na-na-na,
Na-na-na-, na
Hey Joe, it’s looking bad
Gas is sky high, no law and order
Remember tell Kamala not to laugh
Ship her real fast, down to the border
So peddle up and piddle round
Hey Joe don’t frown
The Secret Service they all let you down
And don’t you know that we need crude
Hey Joe, it’s true
Those Air Force One steps they just don’t like you