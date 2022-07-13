On Monday, July 4th, 2022, hundreds of Pontotoc County residents —all decorated in red, white and blue and proudly displaying the American Flag, paraded down Main Street in Pontotoc to celebrate the 246th anniversary of America’s independence as a nation.
A little rain lowered the early morning’s hot temperature but it couldn’t dampen the smiles of those who were proud to be Americans.
It was the parade’s young people and little children who lifted my spirits the highest. Celebrating a birthday —no matter one’s age— is always special.
Yes indeed, celebrating the birth of a nation or a newborn child is reason galore to launch a parade.
In Pontotoc, students are still being taught American history— which includes the good and the bad over the past 246 years.
It’s my prayer that these children — and their children and grandchildren — will celebrate America for as long as God allows this nation to stand.
Our never ending prayers are needed for the residents of Highland Park, Illinois, where seven were murdered and at least 30 wounded by another senseless shooting during their Fourth of July celebration.
We will never understand such murders, but if we stop our parades and hide in our houses and stay home from school, then the people who were murdered will surely have died in vain.
On July 4 from the South Lawn of the White House, President Joe Biden gave a little speech. I read President Biden’s remarks several times over.
In a part of that speech President Biden said, “ We’ve been tested before, just as we’re being tested today. But we’ve never failed because we have never walked away from the core beliefs and promises that define this nation. Chief among those promises is the proposition that we are all created equal.”
I disagree with a portion of Biden’s assessment and I agree with several points. But I guarantee you that the President and I disagree over the meaning of core beliefs and promises. And I believe that Joe Biden means the “created equal part” doesn’t include unborn innocent babies.
"I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all." That’s a core belief that I don’t believe President Biden and I share.
I believe in always standing and honoring the American Flag because of the hundreds of thousands of service men and women who have died defending our freedom. If you want to kneel or protest do it some other way. Oh it’s true, thousands of soldiers died giving you the freedom to insult their ultimate sacrifice, but it will never be right.
I believe we are still a nation that believes in God. It’s a free country but I believe the majority of Americans believe and trust in God.
God made us all in His image. We come in different skin colors, but God loves us all. Christians believe that God sent his Son Jesus as a savior for the entire world.
All lives matters. All races matter. Black Lives Matter and corporate America don’t have a copyright on who matters most in this country.
Racism is not determined by skin color. I’m not systemically racist because I’m an old white guy who voted for Donald Trump.
No sir, any and all racist thoughts and remarks I’ve ever uttered came from my own sinful heart, not the pigments in my skin.
And why does Hollywood applaud when actor Samuel L. Jackson calls Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas an “Uncle Clarence?” Because such a racist slur bolsters the liberal narrative which opposes the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
After all Justice Thomas has only graduated law school, served on the bench and actually studied the U.S. Constitution his entire career. Judge Thomas knows that the U.S. Constitution does not guarantee the right to have an abortion. It’s not there. That issue is now to be decided by the electorate in all 50 states.
Meanwhile, Samuel Jackson has made commercials with Spike Lee, watched ball games and made lots of movies full of gun violence, explosions and profanity.
C’mon man, even the President can figure that one out.
I believe that the need and importance of the family is a core belief that defines this nation. The erosion of the family— not having both a mom and a dad in the house— makes it tough on lots of single parent households. But single moms and dads and grandparents have raised some of the most outstanding people the world has ever seen.
I believe that the need for “a rule of law and order” is a core belief shared in this country. Maintaining law and order depends on law enforcement officers.
The idea of defunding the police is for fools. Just look how that idea is working out in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York?
During his July 4 speech, President Biden also said, “Liberty is under assault- both here and abroad. In recent days, there’s been reason to think that this country is moving backward, that freedom is being reduced, that rights we assumed were protected are no longer. A reminder that we remain in an ongoing battle for the soul of America, as we have for over 200 years.”
Here again I beg to differ.
Mr. President, liberty is being exercised. This country is waking up and moving forward.
Millions of Americans — from sea to shining sea— are indeed praying for the soul of America. They’re just not praying for the same things as you.