Births happen in places besides hospitals and homes.
Sometimes they happen in a classroom closet.
To explain...
That's what happened one day years ago at the Ripley Kindergarten, when I was the news editor for Ripley’s Southern Sentinel newspaper.
The school's staff cat, Muffie, a regular at the kindergarten for more years than some of the teachers, gave birth to a litter of kittens in a classroom closet.
While youngsters snoozed during a nap break, Muffie delivered herself of three healthy kittens, and later that day deposited a fourth kitten.
Perhaps it's good the youngsters were sleeping at the time, because teacher Vicki Chunn had to help out "a little bit," the youngsters said.
It was undoubtedly a learning experience for Vicki as well as the children -- cat midwifery isn't one of the courses required to earn an education degree.
The new family didn't lack for guardians: "We kept an eye on them during the day," said Corey Hastings, one of Chunn's students.
Muffie's appetite increased with the arrival of the new family. She was eating for five now, instead of one, and it showed. She went through quantities of cat food and water. She couldn't have one of the things cats love most, though; milk made her sick, the youngsters said.
Students Cody Paul Miller, Brittney Clemmer, and Christina Kennedy were all quick to report that the kittens were too small to hold at first, but could be held three or four months later.
The father was believed to be a big yellow tom who took up with Muffie awhile back.
He was determined; every time she went out the school door he was waiting outside.
He plundered and tumbled Muffie, then abandoned her. He wasn't seen around school afterwards.
Vicki put it bluntly: “He was a rounder."
Word of the birth spread throughout the school, and by day's end many youngsters from other classes came to pay their respects to mother and family.
Mother cats being what they are, this is one family which saw a lot of new scenery as it grew up.
The kittens sometimes had a breakfast of mother's milk in a closet and indigestion in a hallway as Mom toted them to new locations.
This was the first litter Muffie had had in the school, but far from her first litter. She was a veteran mother. The cat had had two litters per year for the first five years that Vicki taught at the school.
Muffie stayed true to form, moving the kittens to new places several times as they grew up, carrying each one by the scruff of the neck, carefully in powerful jaws, depositing it at the new home place, then returning for another kitten.
It's true -- sometimes a mother's work is never done.
Muffie's owner, Mac McCoy, also taught at the kindergarten. She and Muffie lived across the street from the school.
Muffie's new litter meant more work for Mac.
During the week, Muffie and the kittens stayed at the school, with the youngsters leaving them plenty of food and water and a fresh sandbox at the end of the day. On weekends, Mac carried the family home with her.
When the kittens were old enough, they were given away to grow into mousers, Garfields and Heathcliffs.
Hanging around all those teachers must have resulted in some teaching talent rubbing off on Muffie.
She managed to take lessons about biology and science and the miracles of birth out of books and bring them to life in the classroom -- literally.
Muffie showed the youngsters a slice of real life.
With the birth of her most recent litter, she gave the youngsters a lesson they'll never forget.
