I had my favorite helpers this weekend, my grandson Sawyer and my granddaughter Millie, to go with me to pick out pumpkins and mums for my house.
To choose the proper pumpkin you must examine every pumpkin for shape, color and size.
Choosing the proper size and shape for carving is an art form in itself according to Sawyer. We must have an idea of how we want to carve the pumpkin to choose the correct one.
The pumpkins that are not going to be carved and are used to decorate can have a variety of sizes and that seemed to be the criteria for picking out those. We need different shapes and colors for the proper décor on the front porch.
I talked him out of buying a hay bale, it is one thing to bring it home and use it for decorations, but then what to do with it when Thanksgiving is over and I have to clean it up.
After finding the perfect pumpkins it was off to buy mums.
I didn’t expect them to have as large of an opinion on mums as they did.
They carefully inspected each mum and would cull out the ones that was not full all the way around.
They wanted to buy the ones that were in full bloom, but Janie talked to them about the amount of buds on each plant and that the ones with lots of buds and a few blooms would last longer.
They not only picked out all the pumpkins and mums, Sawyer helped load them in the truck and Millie helped choose placement for the front porch and the back porch. For some reason Millie’s table on the back porch has the most pumpkins and mum on it.
I don’t remember having more fun choosing pumpkins and mums.
We are planning more fall adventures. Maybe a family hot dog and marshmallow roast with a hay ride to round out the evening.
Adventures of fall with those we love. I am blessed beyond words.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 28. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM CDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
