Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include John and Sandra Blair of Starkville; Brenda Harrison and Tindall Poe of Pontotoc; Jenni Pettit of Pontotoc; Gabriel Cabrera and Cori Vega of Ecru; Wanda Waldrop of Pontotoc; Robert and Sunnet Stone of Thaxton; Mona and Jimmy Kramer of Pontotoc; Angie Gillen of Pontotoc High School; Sarah Jo Stegall of Pontotoc, her niece Sandra Van Dorn of Lakewood, California, and Michelle Stegall of Mandeville, Louisiana; and Don Locke, Paula Hervey, and Edith Dooley all of Oxford.
Mrs. Edith Dooley donated copies of "Pontotoc Progress Obituaries" for the years 2021 and 2022. She compiles these obituaries for genealogy research purposes and other research purposes. These copies will be available in the Research/Archives Room of the museum.
William Lee Bramlett donated a World War II Army Airborne uniform for the Veterans' Room.
Sarah Jo Stegall and Kent Powell donated a framed map of North and Middle Barvaria (Germany) prior to World War II. This map will be on display in the Veterans' Room. The map is very detailed with many of the small towns and villages.
The Pontotoc County Republican Women's Club will host "Tour of Homes" in Pontotoc on May 6-7 (In case of enclement weather June 3-4). Homes include Toby and Jane Winston, Kenneth and Patsy Rackley, Brad and Donna Lunn, and Bo and Elise Richmond. The tour is self-directed. Tickets are on sale in the museum gitt shop and are $10 per ticket. For more information, contact a member of the Pontotoc County Republican Women's Club.
