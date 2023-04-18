Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include John Riley Watt and Deb Lauderdale of Pontotoc; Jack Winfield of Pontotoc, and Kathy and Jerry Koeppel of Polk City, Iowa.
Mrs. Betty Jo Boland Baker of Pasadena, Texas donated a framed copy of her mother's graduation diploma from Chickasaw College It states: "Certificate of Award this certifies that Effie Reagh Brandon has completed the Course of Study embraced in the Academic Department of Chickasaw College and is therefore entitled to this Certificate of Graduation Given under our hands and Seal this the 23rd day of May, 1929 Signed Jeff Wilson, President Board of Trustee, E. J. Currie, President and J. H. Anderson Secretary Board of Trustees" She was the daughter of William Jasper Brandon and Ruby Glendora Sappington Boland. She married Noel William Boland and daughters are twins Betty Jo Boland Baker of Pasedena, Texas and Martha Flo Boland Bryon of Copperas Cove, Texas. The Boland family lived in the Zion Community.
Thank you for this piece history.
Mr. Jack Winfield of Pontotoc, formerly of Syracuse, New York, donated his postage stamp collection to be used in the Town Square Post Office exhibit. Mr. Winfield worked in the post office in Syracuse for many years before moving to Pontotoc to be close to family. This is a remarkable collection and includes First Day Cover Collections mostly from the 1990s. Included are collections and binders of Birds, Flowers of the Fifty States, 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Endangered Species, Celebrating the Twentieth Century, American History, Flight, 1994 Winter Olympics, Christmas Explorers, Comic Strips, Stamps from all fitty states, Entertainment (including many Elvis stamps), and many, many more. One of the most unique stamps we have is the 1999 2000 millennium postal cancelation for December 31, 1999 and January 1, 2000 East Syracuse NY 13057 with Baby New Year 2000 stamps. We appreciate the generosity of Mr. Winfield, and wish him and his wife safe travels as they move back to New York State.
Thank you for this wonderful collection and addition to our post office and museum.
Reminder: The Pontotoc County Historical Society will present the program "In Faulkner's Shadow" by Lawrence Wells on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 6:00 P.M. at the Pontotoc Community House. Everyone is welcome to attend this program which will give an insider's look at life in William Faulkner's inner circle. Dean, his late wife, was William's only niece. Bob McGee, historical society president, works to bring informative as well as entertaining programs to the community. For more information please call the museum at 662-488-0388.
Everyone have a blessed week.
