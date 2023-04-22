Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Courtney and Lilly Grace Stegall of Pontotoc; Greg and Pam Hooker Stephens of Tennesse and Tom and Elaine Hooker of North Carolina who were here for the funeral of their mother, Bernette Hooker all formerly of Thaxton; Buddy and Cecelia Palmer of Tupelo; Barbara Snipes of Tupelo; Mary Horn of Toccopola Junction; Edith Dooley of Oxford; and Jeremy Delaney of Pontotoc.
Mr. Buddy Palmer, who is a Tupelo City Council member, was in Pontotoc on Thursday to present the Lunching With Books program at the Pontotoc County Library. He is an avid collector of Native American artifacts. I enjoyed talking with him about the collections we have at the museum.
Ellen Wicker Cummings of Virginia Beach, Virginia donated items her father, the late Judge Fred Wicker, used in his law practice and also while serving as Circuit Court Judge for Pontotoc County as well as other North Mississippi Counties. The items included his judicial black robe, his brown leather satchel, and three law books: Summary of Mississippi Law Selected Principles of Mississippi Law for use in Circuit Court Practice by Hon. Leslie B. Grant, Circuit Judge, Second Judicial District of Mississippi copyright 1969. Vol. 1 includes Abatement to Duress; Vol. 2 includes Dyer Act to Probation; and Vol. 3 includes Process to Zoning. Each of these volumes also includes a Supplement which was published in 1986 and most of all handwritten notes by Judge Wicker. Thank you, Ellen, for your donation to the museum!
A very informative and entertaining program was presented at the Pontotoc County Historical Society meeting on April 13, 2023, by Lawrence Wells. The program, Living in Faulkner's Shadow, provided an inside look at the life of William Faulkner. Dean was married to Dean Faulkner, the niece of William Faulkner. He used family and around Oxford photographs to enhance his program. Special guest included Jack Elliott of West Point.
The Lafayette County Historical and Genealogical Society met in Oxford in the Genealogy Room of the Lafayette County Library on Sunday afternoon, April 16, 2023. I presented a program on the History and Heritage of the Chickasaw. Using photographs taken at the museum of exhibits, paintings, maps, etc. the group discussed the origin, village life, customs, influence of the Spanish, French, British, and Americans, Chickasaw leaders and influential members of the tribe, and finally their removal to Indian Territory. Thank you for the invitation and the interest in our museum and historical society. Thanks to Brenda McCharen and her daughter Sarah and Scott for also attending.
Everyone have a great week.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.