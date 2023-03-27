Nothing good comes from exercising.
That is a statement that most everyone will disagree with.
I have always been told to exercise, increase the amount of exercise I am doing, walk every day. All these things are supposed to improve my health, increase my strength and in general improve the way I feel.
It is no secret, I do not like to exercise. I don’t mind doing physical activities, but to walk just for the sake of walking has no appeal to me.
Going to the gym to exercise does not excite me.
I need something to entertain me or a contest that I can win against someone for me to participate in exercising.
I have recognized that as I have gotten older, I am not as strong in my arms and legs as I used to be so I read a few things that you can do to increase your strength and decided to give it a try.
I found a routine that you can do from the comfort of your home using exercise bands.
I could even do it in the morning before work, when I went home for lunch and in the evenings watching TV.
These exercise bands are not difficult to use and I could tell it was really working until …
I began to have a lot of pain in my left foot and couldn’t figure out what was going on then I realized I had an old injury in which I had broken a bone on the side of my left foot and that is exactly where I would place that exercise band.
I would use my foot with the exercise band in multiple sets.
My fear was that I had re-injured my foot.
The bone that I broke was a teeny tiny bone on the outside of my foot that took eight weeks in a boot, surgery with six weeks in a cast and then another eight weeks in the boot again. I was non-weight bearing for eight weeks of this ordeal.
When I finally was able to walk again without any apparatus on my foot, I wanted to ceremoniously destroy that boot.
When I saw the doctor last week it was confirmed that indeed, I had re-injured my foot and he asked if I still had my boot.
I am now walking around in this wonderful boot again for a few weeks, will have some kind of orthopedic insert cast of my foot to hold it in place and will be able to wear tennis shoes for a while. I have no idea when I will get back into a real shoe other than tennis shoes.
Can you seriously tell me that exercising was good for me?
I would argue not. If I had not been trying to exercise, I would not be limping around in this clunky boot.
Nothing good comes from exercising.
