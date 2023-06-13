On June 7, 2023, Natchez Trace Parkway Rangers conducted operations to detect and apprehend people allegedly engaging in illicit sexual activity in the Parkway’s parking lots and other public areas.
Chief Ranger Prashant Lotwala said the operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals, including:
-Larry D. Parker, 71, of Bruce, MS, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and indecent exposure. Parker is an elected official, who was serving as president of the Pontotoc Electric Power Association Board of Directors. On Tuesday (June 13) morning Parker tendered his resignation.
-William Abernathy, 72, of Shannon, MS, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.
Chief Ranger Prashant Lotwala said, “This successful operation is part of our continuing efforts to keep those using the Parkway for legitimate purposes as safe as possible.” Chief Ranger Lotwala advised that these operations will be a priority for 2023.
District Ranger John Hearne said that Parker and Abernathy were arrested based on evidence gathered during a sting operation at Old Town Overlook, a site along the Natchez Trace Parkway in Lee County. The incident occurred between 1 and 2 p.m.
Hearne said the men were taken into custody in separate arrests along the parkway after they had left the overlook. The arrest charges are misdemeanors.
Parker and Abernathy were each released on $1,000 bonds, according to Lee County Jail officials.
On Tuesday (June 13) morning, Pontotoc Electric Power general manager Frankie Moorman released a statement concerning Parker’s resignation.
"Pontotoc Electric Power Association (PEPA) announced that Mr. Larry Parker, President of the Board of Directors of Pontotoc Electric Power Association, submitted his resignation as President and member of the PEPA Board effective Monday, June 12, 2023. Mr. Parker’s resignation has been accepted by the PEPA Board of Directors. As a result, the current Vice President, Terry Chunn, has been elected to serve as the new President of the Board of Directors. Randy Heard has been elected as the new Vice President of the Board.
Per the Association By-Laws, the Area Nine vacancy shall be filled by a majority vote of the remaining directors for the unexpired term. The Area Nine vacancy will be discussed at the next regular monthly board meeting.
Any further inquiries regarding the resignation of Mr. Larry Parker should be directed to Mr. Parker or to his representative."
