The National Day of prayer will be held in Pontotoc Thursday, May 4, 12:20 - 12:40 in front of city hall. The public is invited to come and gather and pray.
Throughout history, Americans have lifted up fervent prayers to God on behalf of our nation. From the first gatherings of our Founding Fathers through every year’s Presidential Proclamation of the National Day of Prayer, our nation rallies around common needs and themes to draw into prayer.
This year, the National Day of Prayer 2023 theme is, “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much,” coming from the promise in scripture found in James 5:16b NKJV that says, “the effective fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.” This is a promise that our nation has witnessed over the decades of prayer since the National Day of Prayer became public law in 1952.
Our nation has seen the hand and heart of God move, and therefore Americans come earnestly and expectantly to pray for the nation, gathering in love and unity throughout communities on May 4, 2023, to pray in faith and celebrate the prayers that are prayed throughout the year.
“Our humble, fervent, heartfelt, and passionate prayers put God’s abilities in action,” said National Day of Prayer Task Force president, Kathy Branzell. “These are the prayers that we want to pray with our eyes wide open so we don’t miss a moment of God’s heart and hands moving. Even as our words hang in the air, He is already answering, touched just as Jesus was on earth by the faith with which someone asks and believes. He takes our intercession and impacts not just the course of time, but the course of souls and the Kingdom. God uses our prayers to write the history books of tomorrow.”
These fervent intercessions will be carried out in all 50 states and several U.S. territories through tens of thousands of local prayer gatherings on the National Day of Prayer, Thursday May 4th. The annual National Broadcast, co-hosted by Rev. Samuel Rodriguez and NDP Task Force president Kathy Branzell, will air on television and radio, and will be streamed through social media at 8 p.m. ET. For station and social media information, visit us at www.nationaldayofprayer.org.
The National Day of Prayer tradition predates the founding of the United States of America, evidenced by the Continental Congress’ proclamation in 1775 setting aside a day of prayer. In 1952, Congress established an annual day of prayer and, in 1988, that law was amended, designating the National Day of Prayer as the first Thursday in May.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.