The National Day of prayer will be held in Pontotoc Thursday, May 4, 12:20 - 12:40 in front of the Pontotoc city hall as well as in front of Ecru Town Hall at 176 Main Street from 12:10 - 12:30 p.m.
Throughout history, Americans have lifted up fervent prayers to God on behalf of our nation. From the first gatherings of our Founding Fathers through every year’s Presidential Proclamation of the National Day of Prayer, our nation rallies around common needs and themes to draw into prayer.
This year, the National Day of Prayer 2023 theme is, “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much,” coming from the promise in scripture found in James 5:16b NKJV that says, “the effective fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.” This is a promise that our nation has witnessed over the decades of prayer since the National Day of Prayer became public law in 1952.
These fervent intercessions will be carried out in all 50 states and several U.S. territories through tens of thousands of local prayer gatherings on the National Day of Prayer, Thursday May 4th. The annual National Broadcast, co-hosted by Rev. Samuel Rodriguez and NDP Task Force president Kathy Branzell, will air on television and radio, and will be streamed through social media at 8 p.m. ET. For station and social media information, visit us at www.nationaldayofprayer.org.
