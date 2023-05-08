My wife ordered something and when it arrived the writing on the package proclaimed “embrace your shape.”
I started to ask questions about said package but then I remembered some writing I saw once on a grave marker: “Save thy butt, keep your mouth shut!”
On the other side of the tombstone it read: “I wish I’d taken my own advice.”
I also remember a billboard advertisement that was along Highway 278 west. It showed a big fish and read: “Does this picture make my bass look look big?”
Then I saw another message on my phone. “Embrace the body you have today! It’s the only body you have. Love it and take care of it. Dress it in a way that flatters you. Don’t spend time wishing you had a different body. This is the one that is keeping you alive.”
Than I read my medic alert bracelet: “Remember to embrace bracing your body. It’s old, worn out and clumsy.”
Actually me medic alert bracelet says to call 9-1. Calling 9-1-1 may take too long for you.
Janet gave me a t-shirt that read: Exercising will help you embrace your shape, but you’ll reap more lasting dividends from praying more.”
I saw a colorful chart entitled “How to Love Your Body”
Number one on the chart said focus on feeling good. That didn’t work. I couldn’t focus because I couldn’t find my glasses. Good vision is critical to love yourself.
Them I tried taking my pulse and as usual I couldn’t find it. This only caused my blood pressure to up up even more.
Number two on loving your body is “appreciate your unique body shape.” Did you know there are several body shapes?
There’s the petite pear shape, which includes prominent thighs.
“Honey bunch, your things are simply prominent today!” Let me know how that compliment goes.
Then there’s the hourglass figure. Of course some folks are on old time, and some are on daylight savings time. Plus you tave to remember how to reset your watch and belt twice a year.
There’s also the popular rectangle figure. That means you have sides that match. Your body has edges that meet at right angles. And you’re prone to make good grades in geometry.
Let’s not forget the apple or inverted triangle body shape. If you live in a rainy climate you tend to dry out more quickly than some of your friends.
My favorite body shape is “I Love Me some Hotdogs!” These folks are friendly and they let your borrow mayo and mustard in a moment’s notice.
Number three on the chart is “have fun with your workouts.” With me it always “works out” best when I eat an ice cream sandwich after working out.
Number four advice on the chart is “view food as an ally, not the enemy.” Just be sure and never have an unconditional surrender.
Number five is “honor your hunger and fullness.” In other words, if you’re still full of hunger, keep eating.
Number six on the “How to Love Your Body Shape” is remember you are so much more than your body. In other words, feed a fever, starve a cold. So pray for fever.
Did I mention I bought a new fitness book? It’s called “Embrace Your Shape, But Never Let Good Dessert go to Waist.”
So embrace your shape. Round is a shape. Give yourself a hug.
Besides, my favorite doctor told me it s a proven scientific fact that every seven minutes of every day, someone in an aerobics class somewhere pulls a hamstring.
But remember, never ice a hamstring with an ice cream sandwich for more than five seconds.
Shape up and embrace yourself -- especially before looking in the mirror.
